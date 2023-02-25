Roman Reigns' former WWE ally breaks character to address his relationship with Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins recently broke character to address his friendship with fellow WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

At Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn squared off against his former Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Earlier that night, the former Honorary Uce and Reigns' former Shield partner Seth Rollins had a conversation in the parking lot. Zayn spoke to The Visionary about his feelings before the match. He also pointed out that he was making an exception for his family to appear on camera despite him being private.

During WWE's Sami Zayn's Elimination Chamber Vlog, Rollins broke character to address his 20-year friendship with the former member of The Bloodline. He also highlighted the struggles he and Zayn went through to reach the top.

"Hometown hero, right? Loves it. So, it's fun to watch. You know, I've been friends with him [Zayn] for, God we are old, so like almost 20 years now. And to watch his rise and to watch him constantly have to... You know, it's not easy for guys like he and I. We have to kinda constantly figure out how to make it where we wanna be. And it was a long road for him to get to this point but it's huge for him, huge night for the city, so I'm very excited to see the whole thing play out," he said. [19:14 - 19:45]

Sami Zayn failed to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

After spending nearly nine months as a member of The Bloodline, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and his group at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last month. The two then feuded for a few weeks before clashing in the main event of Elimination Chamber.

Despite the former Honorary Uce's impressive performance, he lost to Reigns and failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after interference from The Bloodline. After the match, the Tribal Chief and Jimmy Uso attempted to attack Zayn. However, Kevin Owens rushed to the ring to save his former best friend.

