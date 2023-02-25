"He's top guy money"- WWE legend details recent conversation with Sami Zayn; reveals advice to the former Bloodline member

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) opened up about his recent conversation with Sami Zayn backstage at the Royal Rumble PLE.

Nearly nine months after he joined The Bloodline, Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The former Honorary Uce refused The Tribal Chief's orders to join the attack on Kevin Owens. He then hit the leader of The Bloodline with a chair to the back before getting destroyed by Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa. Meanwhile, Jey Uso retreated from the ring.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Bits, DDP recalled his conversation with Zayn backstage at the Royal Rumble after the segment. He also pointed out that Zayn is now "top guy money."

"I literally walked up to Sami at the Rumble and, you know, gave him a hug and he thanked me man for continuing to let him use my DDP yoga program because I give it to all the guys. And he's one of the guys who actually uses it quite often. And it's helpful to preventative maintenance like so you don't get hurt. I said, 'I love The Bloodline stuff.' And Sami, you know, is a guy that if you look at, you don't say, 'oh, that guy's money' but if you watch him and his storytelling and his interviews and his work in the ring, he's money. He's top guy money," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed the advice he gave to the former Honorary Uce.

"Like, put him in a freaking main event and he will draw, especially against The Bloodline, but really anyone, you know at a later date, you know what I mean. I told him, I said, 'bro, I love what you're doing. Just be patient because it's gonna happen,'" DDP added. [10:09 - 11:12]

Check out the entire video down below:

Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns for his title at WWE Elimination Chamber

After betraying The Bloodline at Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown. He then challenged The Tribal Chief to an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

Zayn squared off against Reigns for the championship last Saturday at the Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal. Despite his impressive performance that night, the former Honorary Uce lost to The Tribal Chief after interference from The Bloodline. After the match, Reigns and Jimmy Uso attacked Zayn. However, Kevin Owens rushed to the ring to save his former best friend.

Sami Got One of the LOUDEST POPS in WWE.

#EliminationChamber Sami Zayn got the POP of HIS LIFE.Sami Got One of the LOUDEST POPS in WWE. Sami Zayn got the POP of HIS LIFE.Sami Got One of the LOUDEST POPS in WWE. #EliminationChamber https://t.co/DgsMDA3Zb8

