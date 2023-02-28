Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns' family member at an upcoming WWE event - Reports

Cody Rhodes is on a collision course against Roman Reigns in his pursuit of winning the WWE Championship. Before the two megastars square off at WrestleMania 39, the American Nightmare will have to take on his rival's family member Solo Sikoa at an upcoming show.

Cody Rhodes has been impeccable since returning to the Stamford-based promotion last year. He punched his ticket to the main event of this year's WrestleMania after outperforming 29 other participants to win the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The build-up to the Rhodes vs. Reigns match has already started, as the former has had a war of words with Paul Heyman on a couple of occasions. The American Nightmare will also come face-to-face with The Tribal Chief on SmackDown this week.

The American Nightmare is also set to reportedly face Solo Sikoa during a Road to WrestleMania live event. The event will take place at the Madison Square Garden arena on March 12 and will feature top stars from both RAW and SmackDown.

Roman Reigns will face Sami Zayn at a WWE live event in Toronto

Being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is a marked man in the company. The Tribal Chief recently defeated Sami Zayn in the latter's hometown of Montreal, Canada.

However, before he can turn his whole attention to Cody Rhodes, Reigns will have to go through the former NXT Champion once again. It was recently announced that The Head of the Table will be present at a house show in Toronto, Canada, where he will once again defend the world title against Sami Zayn.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Thanos level Supervillain right there Roman Reigns was an absolute menace from the moment he stepped into the ring last nightThanos level Supervillain right there Roman Reigns was an absolute menace from the moment he stepped into the ring last night 😭😂 Thanos level Supervillain right there https://t.co/qn5x8BsSvi

Besides dealing with his enemies, Roman Reigns also has to deal with the dissension within The Bloodline, as the faction and Jey Uso have not been on the same page since Royal Rumble. The Samoan did not accompany his twin brother to RAW this week as Jimmy teamed up with Solo Sikoa on the red brand.

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable over the last few years. However, the Tribal Chief looks more vulnerable than ever as his faction is not in agreement. He will also face the strongest challenger yet in the form of Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39.

