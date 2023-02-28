Roman Reigns to meet 37-year-old star in a WWE ring for the first time in over seven years on SmackDown

WWE confirmed during last week's episode of SmackDown that Roman Reigns would appear on the March 3 edition of the blue brand. The Tribal Chief will address The Bloodline's turbulent situation, but that isn't the only matter he has to attend to. Cody Rhodes will be there too.

Following his win over Chad Gable on RAW tonight, The American Nightmare declared he would be on this week's episode of SmackDown. So, with Reigns and Rhodes both present, one can expect them to finally go face-to-face for the first time ahead of their WrestleMania 39 main event.

The 2023 Royal Rumble winner has only shared the ring with Paul Heyman so far in this storyline, so a face-off with his opponent will go down nicely. BT Sport's official WWE handle pretty much confirmed they will meet each other in the ring on Friday.

This would be the first on-screen interaction between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes since at least 2016 when the latter was part of a 14-on-one handicap match against The Head of the Table.

It will be interesting to see how things play out on Friday night, especially with Reigns catching up with the confusion surrounding Jey Uso.

