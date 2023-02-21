Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman had a heated confrontation on Monday Night RAW this week, which got very personal. The American Nightmare sent a bold message to his WrestleMania opponent, Roman Reigns.

At Elimination Chamber last Saturday night, The Tribal Chief successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the latter's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

On the fallout episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes came out to the ring. As he was about to cut a promo, Heyman interrupted him.

The Wiseman was wearing a neckbrace as he got a stunner from Kevin Owens at the Chamber. He tried to educate The American Nightmare on what would happen if he were to dethrone Roman at The Show of Shows.

He informed him he would be on the road for over 300 days a year and would miss out on family time.

Heyman added that Roman Reigns is a happily married man, but he isn't. Cody Rhodes then warned The Head of the Table not to send his special counsel to him again.

He added that it doesn't matter how good Reigns is; he has to finish the story and beat him for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

