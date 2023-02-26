Jimmy Uso attempted to speak with his brother Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown, but the show had other surprises in store for The Bloodline member.

Jey Uso has maintained his distance from the Roman Reigns-led faction since the group attacked Sami Zayn at Royal Rumble. Jey also tried to stop the Tribal Chief from hitting Zayn with a steel chair during their title match at Elimination Chamber.

On the other hand, Jimmy attacked Sami Zayn on both occasions. He tried to speak with his brother in the final moments of SmackDown but was interrupted by The Master Strategist.

The two superstars opened up about how each other's actions hurt them before Jey Uso entered the arena as he emerged from within the crowd. Jimmy attacked Sami Zayn, and the latter responded with a Helluva Kick before escaping the ring. All of this happened while Jey Uso stood behind the barricade and didn't do anything to protect Jimmy or Zayn.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were seemingly not on the same page as Jey abandoned his twin. After SmackDown went off the air, Jimmy Uso teamed up with his younger brother Solo Sikoa.

As reported by Fightful Select, two Bloodline members locked horns with The O.C. in a tag team match. This dark bout was produced by Jason Jordan.

It wasn't the first time Jimmy Uso had teamed up with Solo Sikoa for a tag team match. The two previously joined forces for their matches at WWE house shows while Jey Uso was nowhere to be seen.

Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown next week

Roman Reigns relayed a message via Paul Heyman that Jimmy Uso must deal with Jey Uso. If not, The Tribal Chief will take matters into his own hands when he returns on SmackDown next week. This will be Roman Reigns' first appearance on the blue brand since his title defense at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Jey Uso repeatedly assured Jimmy that he would always show up when he was needed. However, the latter was stunned too, when Sami Zayn accused him of showing no resistance when Roman Reigns ordered him to attack the former Honorary Uce.

Zayn also said that Jimmy Uso doesn't have to go down with the sinking ship, but the latter argued that he would not betray his family. Before the show went off the air, we saw Jimmy and Solo Sikoa stare at Jey Uso as he let Sami Zayn escape despite hitting his twin with a Helluva Kick. It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns reacts to Jey Uso's recent actions on WWE SmackDown next week.

