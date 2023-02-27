Roman Reigns set for huge championship rematch against 38-year-old WWE Star ahead of WrestleMania 39

Earlier today, it was announced that Roman Reigns will once again have to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against heated rival, Sami Zayn.

Ahead of his WrestleMania main event showdown with men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, The Tribal Chief must face off against the former Honorary Uce, having already beaten Zayn on February 18 at Elimination Chamber.

The hotly anticipated rematch will occur at a WWE house show in Zayn's home country of Canada, at the Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday in Toronto.

"JUST ANNOUNCED! Canada’s own @SamiZayn takes on @WWERomanReigns in a rematch for the Undisputed @WWE Universal Championship!"

Including aspects of betrayal, trust, and love, the storyline between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns has arguably been one of the best angles that WWE has ever produced.

How is Sami Zayn now viewed after his match with Roman Reigns

Having been on the fringes of the main event for many years, the Montreal native finally broke through ahead of his recent match against The Head of The Table.

Speaking on After The Bell, current RAW commentator Corey Graves stated that Sami is now a main event star in WWE.

"Sami went from lovable underdog — incredibly valuable utility player — to a main eventer," said Graves.

Corey Graves then went on to liken Sami to one of fiction's greatest-ever underdogs, Rocky Balboa, who also lost his first major fight before defeating the champ the second time around.

"The story never ends. It only constantly evolve,s and much like Rocky, when given the opportunity to face a major champion, Zayn stepped up his game and came within a hair of dethroning the champ. Both Zayn and Balboa fell short in their first attempts to become World Champion." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Abhishek @AbhishekPW



Sami Got One of the LOUDEST POPS in WWE.

#EliminationChamber Sami Zayn got the POP of HIS LIFE.Sami Got One of the LOUDEST POPS in WWE. Sami Zayn got the POP of HIS LIFE.Sami Got One of the LOUDEST POPS in WWE. #EliminationChamber https://t.co/DgsMDA3Zb8

Following his victory over Zayn at Elimination Chamber, Roman was able to extend his run as world champion even further, a reign that has now lasted more than 906 days.

Did WWE make the right decision in having Roman Reigns defeat Sami Zayn? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

