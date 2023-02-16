Cody Rhodes gives his honest opinion on Sami Zayn's ability to become a headliner in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently addressed the possibility of Sami Zayn becoming a headliner in WWE.

Since joining The Bloodline last year, Zayn has become one of the most popular superstars on the current roster. Last month, the former Honorary Uce turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He later challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars will now square off for the title next Saturday at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes gave his honest opinion on Zayn's ability to become a headliner in the wrestling business.

"[Does Sami Zayn has what it takes to be a headliner in the business?] Well, I think Sami Zayn is a headliner. I think traditional constructs and all those things noise and numbers, you can never deny in the sports entertainment, the pro wrestling space. And Sami is just, has been off the charts. I think we're heading into a situation with the Elimination Chamber where if Sami is able to leave his hometown with the championship, I'm more than happy to replace Roman's space on that fire graphic that's out there and that's the nature of the sport and of the entertainment and the art that we offer is things can change," he said. [3:10 - 3:48]

Cody Rhodes wants to share the WWE ring with Sami Zayn

After winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will face the winner of the match between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber.

In a recent interview with HOT 97, The American Nightmare pointed out that he would probably cross paths with the former Honorary Uce in the future even if he battled Reigns at WrestleMania.

"The odds are I'd say you don't want to bet against Roman Reigns but there are a lot of odds in the favor of Sami Zayn. I have no, I've been wondering this on the media day today. People ask me who would you rather. I don't have a who would you, rather. I don't. I punched my ticket and I can't apologize for that. That's what I say to any of people who are I guess maybe pro-Sami than pro-Cody. But I like it all. And if I get there and it is Roman and I'm able to get past the mountain, then Sami's gonna be one of the first guys I have to look at in general. But I'm just happy the options are there. There were no options," Rhodes said.

