Cody Rhodes opens up on who he would rather face at WWE WrestleMania between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about who he would rather face between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Last month, The American Nightmare returned to in-ring action to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. That same night, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief and the former Honorary Uce will now square off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. The winner of that bout will defend the title against Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows.

In a recent interview with HOT 97, Rhodes disclosed that he is glad there are two viable contenders for Reigns' title.

"I feel like two years, maybe less, people have been wanting these viable contenders to dethrone the greatest champion of our era and it never seemed like there was one. Now you have two options. And the way I look at it is give them everything. And the way you give them everything is Sami's wrestling at the elimination chamber in his hometown against Roman. And then right now me and Roman are, if he Roman moves on from that, we're wrestling at WrestleMania at the biggest WrestleMania of all time," he said. [35:20 - 35:51]

The American Nightmare also revealed that he does not have a preference regarding who he would face at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, he pointed out that he would probably cross paths with Zayn down the road even if he battled Reigns at the Show of Shows.

"Again, the odds are I'd say you don't want to bet against Roman Reigns but there are a lot of odds in the favor of Sami Zayn. I have no, I've been wondering this on the media day today, people ask me who would you rather. I don't have a who would you rather. I don't. I punched my ticket and I can't apologize for that. That's what I say to any of people who are I guess maybe pro-Sami than pro-Cody. But I like it all. And if I get there and it is Roman and I'm able to get past the mountain, then Sami's gonna be one of the first guys I have to look at in general. But I'm just happy the options are there. There were no options," Rhodes added. [35:52 - 36:27]

What did Cody Rhodes demand from Vince McMahon ahead of his WWE return?

In 2016, Cody Rhodes requested his release from WWE and left the company. Nearly six years later, he returned at WWE WrestleMania 38. He is currently an active competitor on Monday Night RAW.

In his interview with HOT 97, Rhodes disclosed that he made a few demands to current WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon ahead of his comeback.

"I was really, you know, I stood my ground. I said, 'I don't wanna change a thing about myself, including my song. I wanna have my elevator. I want all this.' And he said something, he goes, 'well, that's what we're buying. It's not broke.' And I thought, 'that feels good.' because I hadn't figured it out when I was here the first time. Everything was broke. And that was a nice feeling," Rhodes explained. [47:28 - 47:55]

