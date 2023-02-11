"I've never seen that happen before in the WWE" – Wrestling veteran says Cody Rhodes' current run is 'weird'

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes that Cody Rhodes' current WWE run is "weird."

After several years of absence, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company last April at WrestleMania 38. Although The American Nightmare got injured two months later, he recently returned to in-ring competition to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. Rhodes will now challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno expressed his surprise that Rhodes is getting such a push in the Stamford-based company since his return, claiming that WWE "usually brought people back and kind of punished them."

"This is weird to me and I'm not being critical of it. I'm just saying it's strange that, you know. WWE let Cody go and like they never really did anything with him, you know, Stardust, you know, he never elevated past mid-card. So he goes to AEW and he made it, changes, you know, has a suit on cutting good promos, everything. I just find it very weird that he's came back and they put him in this spot... Just the dynamics. I've never seen that happen before in the WWE system," he said. [4:08 - 4:53]

The Hall of Famer said fans might turn on Cody Rhodes if a current SmackDown star is left out of the picture. Check out his comments here.

Eric Bischoff believes Cody Rhodes deserves his current spot in WWE

Since his return, Cody Rhodes has arguably become the top babyface in WWE. Although Disco Inferno is a bit surprised by the push The American Nightmare is getting in the Stamford-based company, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes it is justified.

On the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Bischoff explained to Inferno why Rhodes' push is not "weird."

"Why did they just keep him in that Stardust gimmick and not really do anything and let him go to AEW?... I don't know what anybody's perceptions of Cody were back then. But for whatever reasons Cody shows up and I guarantee a lot of people stood up and went, 'Well, I like what I see.' Maybe they didn't see it in Cody. Maybe only Cody saw it in himself or only believed in it himself. And sometimes it takes somebody to do something that you didn't think they could do to make you go, okay, let's go reset that button and let's play again. And I think he deserves to be in that spot," Bischoff said. [5:11 - 5:50]

A Hall of Famer wants to see a SmackDown Star potentially challenge Cody Rhodes for the world title. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes