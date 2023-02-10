WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has expressed that fans might turn on Cody Rhodes if Sami Zayn is left out of the main storyline going into WrestleMania 39.

The Bloodline's former Honorary Uce is currently scheduled to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal. He became a fan favorite after splitting from the group and is one of the top babyfaces right now in the entire company.

Speaking on the latest edition of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley stated that WWE should be very careful with how they book Sami Zayn. He explained that fans might take their frustrations out on Cody Rhodes if Sami's match against Roman is his last program with The Tribal Chief.

"WWE has to be really careful with, you know, how they treat what they have in Sami Zayn. So, if it's a one-off, I think fans would be upset and subconsciously take that out of Cody. So, I think it's really important that Sami be treated reverently by the people in charge because that's, we call him the gift that keeps on giving. We want him to keep on giving. You don't want this title shot to be like, the peak of his storyline and then soon forgotten," said Foley. [Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that Cody Rhodes will dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

The American Nightmare outlasted 29 other men in the Royal Rumble match to earn the right to challenge for the world title in the main event of WrestleMania 39. He will face the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match at The Show of Shows.

On an episode of the Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle stated that Cody Rhodes could hundred percent emerge victorious at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"Without a doubt, I think those matches are going to be really, really good. You know, Cody Rhodes. I'm expecting him to win this thing. I think it's his time," said Angle.

The American Nightmare hasn't yet lost a match since returning to WWE, and it'll be interesting to see whether his dreams will turn into reality at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Who do you think will dethrone Roman Reigns? Sami Zayn or Cody? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes