WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is confident that Cody Rhodes will get the job done at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare is set to collide with Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All this coming April. He earned the right to challenge for the title after outlasting 29 other men to win the Royal Rumble match.

On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist stated that he's expecting Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He added that he wouldn't be surprised if Rhea Ripley beats Charlotte Flair as well.

"Without a doubt, I think those matches are going to be really, really good. You know, Cody Rhodes. I'm expecting him to win this thing. I think it's his time and Rhea Ripley, I wouldn't doubt if she won it, too. She's been up and coming. She's been pretty strong lately. So, you never know," said Angle. (H/T Fightful)

Will Cody Rhodes do the unthinkable at WrestleMania 39?

No superstar in WWE has been able to beat Roman Reigns in the past three years. He has defeated countless names such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Godberg, three of the biggest stars to have stepped foot in a wrestling ring. The American Nightmare is currently the top babyface on RAW, and many people are rooting for him to get the job done at WrestleMania 39.

The WWE Championship played a huge role in Rhodes' return to the company. He has yet to lose a match on TV, and there's a chance that Cody will keep his winning streak alive by nailing as many Crossroads as he can to put away Roman Reigns for the three count.

