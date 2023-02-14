"There were things about it that hurt so much" - Cody Rhodes on his experience being Stardust in WWE

Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his experience being Stardust during his previous WWE run.

In 2007, The American Nightmare made his main roster debut in the Stamford-based company. Over the next few years, he adopted a few gimmicks, including Dashing Cody Rhodes. However, in mid-2014, he was repackaged as Stardust. Nearly two years later, Rhodes requested his release and left the company as he was frustrated with his booking.

In a recent interview with HOT 97, Rhodes opened up about his experience playing the Stardust character.

"Stardust is like a Facebook status 'it's complicated.' There were things about it I really did love. But then there were things about it that hurt so much. And one of the reasons I always did everything in full gimmick, I was not able to do it halfway. I would've broke doing it ha.... Okay, if we're gonna do it, we're gonna do it. (...) Like, I had to be fully in it and fully committed to it. But one of the things that was on the negative side of it is it made me not see things that were coming. As a kid, all I ever wanted was the top position, the franchise spot, to win the championship that my dad never won and all of that. But Stardust got me so far away where you start to finally ask yourself, 'okay,' and I never had one but, 'what's your Plan B? Okay, can you live with this?' and the answer was 'no,'" he said. [29:55- 30:45]

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE last April

After nearly six years of absence, Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. He is currently one of the top superstars on the main roster.

The 37-year-old recently won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare will now face Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's Show of Shows. This Saturday, Zayn is set for his match against The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE championship at Elimination Chamber in his hometown of Montreal.

Please credit HOT97 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

