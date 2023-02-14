Cody Rhodes reveals what he demanded from Vince McMahon ahead of his WWE return

Cody Rhodes recently detailed his conversation with current WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon ahead of his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

After several years of absence, The American Nightmare finally returned to WWE in April 2022 at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent. He has since become one of the top superstars on the roster. Last month, Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and pinched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

In a recent interview with HOT 97, Rhodes opened up about his conversation with Vince McMahon ahead of his return, disclosing that they discussed his American Nightmare neck tattoo.

"[Did Vince say anything about the neck tattoo?] No, there's a fun moment where I had such a great conversation with him. If I had not decided to come back, I still walked out of that meeting with him feeling really good. I brought him the old WWWF Title to show him because I have it, you know, Dan Lambert gave it to me and for free shockingly. But he just made a comment. He goes, 'you know, we have the best artists and creative services department in the world. We could come up with some new logos for you.' And I remember I just leaned in and kind of went like that [showing his tattoo] and showed him and he did one of those classic laughs, 'ha, nevermind. That's it. That's it,'" he said. [46:54 - 47:27]

The American Nightmare also demanded that he keep his theme song and have his elevator.

"So, that's, you know, he knew we really can't change it at this point. This is what it is. And he said something really great that day. I was really, you know, I stood my ground. I said, 'I don't wanna change a thing about myself, including my song. I wanna have my elevator. I want all this.' And he said something, he goes, 'well, that's what we're buying. It's not broke.' And I thought, 'that feels good.' because I hadn't figured it out when I was here the first time. Everything was broke. And that was a nice feeling," Rhodes added. [47:28 - 47:55]

How is Cody Rhodes' relationship with WWE CCO Triple H?

Cody Rhodes and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H's relationship seemed fractured in recent years. While in AEW, The American Nightmare even took a few shots at The Game.

Now that he works under Triple H's leadership in the Stamford-based company, Rhodes recently opened up about their current relationship.

"We've yet to really hit a road bump. They're gonna come. I keep using different sports analogies, but we're gonna fumble the ball. We're gonna have these moments. They're gonna come but right now, it's been a very good relationship. I've really enjoyed that because I don't think there was necessarily bad blood. But that was a contentious thing on Wednesdays in a way for a while. If anything, I hope he would look at that and respect the hustle," he told MMA Hour [H/T: SEScoops]

