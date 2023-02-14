Cody Rhodes teases a massive spoiler ahead of the WWE WrestleMania main event potentially becoming a triple-threat match

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about Sami Zayn potentially being added to the WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Royal Rumble to headline WrestleMania and achieve a lifelong dream. A few weeks ago on RAW, Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, he also addressed his opinion on Sami Zayn defeating The Tribal Chief at the upcoming Elimination Chamber in Montreal. After former Honorary Uce's recent confrontation with Paul Heyman and Reigns on two consecutive SmackDowns, the WWE Universe was excited to see him dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Even Cody Rhodes doesn't mind if Sami defeats Reigns at Elimination Chamber, which would lead to a Triple Threat Match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhodes addressed the issue in a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and spoke about Sami Zayn's rise. He stated that he has no preference between a singles and a triple-threat match for his WrestleMania main event.

"I really look forward to the moments when I'm in there if they happen, Sami, whether that's just on the Road to WrestleMania, because I think it's different than people think... Hey, who knows? Who knows what happens in Montreal? Who knows what happens at WrestleMania?" Rhodes added. [H/T - Fightful]

Cody Rhodes paid his utter respect to Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

The American Nightmare also appreciated the former Intercontinental Champion for excelling in his recent stint. Cody is intrigued by Sami's efforts to keep his mind at ease about the situation and is eager to compete for the top spot in WWE.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn confronted the former Intercontinental Champion. When Cody Rhodes came down to the ring, he praised Sami for standing against The Bloodline.

"I don't want to see you on RAW next Monday, because I'd rather see you at WrestleMania!" Rhodes said.

The American Nightmare recently stated that he thought Zayn could defeat The Tribal Chief. Rhodes and Zayn cut an impressive promo with only one intention in mind, and that was to put Roman Reigns down.

