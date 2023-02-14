Why did Sami Zayn hijack WWE RAW? His next opponent potentially disclosed?

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber on February 18, and the WWE Universe has been firmly behind him long before he got that opportunity. When he cracked the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion with that chair at the Royal Rumble, fans inside the Alamodome erupted in joy.

While Sami Zayn got an opportunity at the championship this Saturday, a member of the WWE RAW roster is set to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. It's been quite a controversial debate between fans, as both Sami and Cody Rhodes are wildly popular at the moment. Both men look like top contenders to the throne of the Head of the Table, and Cody Rhodes even mentioned recently that he believed the former Honorary Uce could defeat Reigns.

The two finally met face-to-face this week. Sami Zayn rushed to the ring during a backstage interview with Baron Corbin, calling out the Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare recently stated that he believed Zayn had what it took to defeat Roman Reigns. Tonight, Sami needed to hear it from the former Intercontinental Champion face-to-face. Rhodes claimed that he knew Zayn could, but that wasn't important. The real question is, did the former Bloodline member believe he could beat Roman?

Zayn struggled with the question. Could he beat Roman Reigns alone? He felt that he could. However, it won't be one-on-one at Elimination Chamber, as the Bloodline always followed Roman Reigns. He was unsure because of that, which struck a nerve with Cody Rhodes.

The AEW co-founder joined the crowd in rooting for Sami Zayn and went even further with his final words.

"I don't want to see you on RAW next Monday, because I'd rather see you at WrestleMania!"

Sami Zayn didn't seem certain even after his meeting with his possible WrestleMania 39 opponent. Hopefully, he finds that resolution before Elimination Chamber.

Can Sami Zayn end Roman Reigns' historic WWE Championship run?

Sami Zayn is at the very top of the card right now. The former Intercontinental Champion is riding high following his departure from The Bloodline, but he has quite a tall task to tackle at Elimination Chamber.

Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign is one for the record books. Currently, the WWE and Universal Championships are still considered separate, meaning The Tribal Chief has two different records to maintain at Elimination Chamber. The Universal Title has been around his waist for 895 days and counting, meaning he will more than double Brock Lesnar's reign (503 days) in just over three months.

As far as the WWE Championship is concerned, Roman Reigns currently has the 13th-longest reign in the title's history. While 314 days may be nowhere near the current record of Bruno Sammartino (2,803 days), Roman Reigns could very well reach that one day.

There are few contenders left for the championship outside of Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns has defeated a long list of WWE's best, partly due to the strength of The Bloodline.

Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Bryan Danielson, Edge, Claudio Castagnolli, Big E, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, and Goldberg have all fallen to The Tribal Chief. It's quite a list for Sami Zayn to be added to, but ultimately one he hopes to avoid come Saturday.

Can the former Honorary Uce be the one to ruin Roman Reigns' epic championship run? If he manages to do what over a dozen others couldn't, fans will be excited for one of the greatest swerves in WrestleMania history when he defends against Cody Rhodes.

Will Roman Reigns lose to Zayn at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes