Top WWE Superstar addresses if there is still "bad blood" between him and Triple H

As Chief Content Officer, Triple H has the final say in how all the superstars are presented on screen, and one star who seems to be very happy with their current persona is Cody Rhodes.

Cody and The Game's working relationship seemed fractured in recent years when the American Nightmare worked as an executive for rival company AEW.

With Cody now back in WWE and working under Triple H, the son of Dusty Rhodes was recently asked by Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour if there is still any animosity between the two. He replied:

"We’ve yet to really hit a road bump. They’re gonna come. I keep using different sports analogies, but we’re gonna fumble the ball. We’re gonna have these moments. They’re gonna come but right now, it’s been a very good relationship." Cody added: "I’ve really enjoyed that because I don’t think there was necessarily bad blood. But that was a contentious thing on Wednesdays in a way for a while. If anything, I hope he would look at that and respect the hustle." H/T (SEScoops)

Cody Rhodes was recently entrusted with all of WWE's faith after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, ensuring his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Triple H has reportedly given up on a current RAW star's push

After Baron Corbin aligned himself with Hall of Famer JBL late last year, it seemed as though the RAW star was heading in the right direction to possibly enter WWE's main event scene.

However, last week on RAW, JBL cut ties with the 38-year-old during a backstage segment. Following their on-screen breakup, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that many, including Triple H, lost their passion for the angle.

"They gave up on it. Obviously, this wasn't the plan. The guy in charge, that's Paul [Levesque], felt it wasn't working, and that was it. Where they go with Corbin, I don't know. It felt very much like a burial for Corbin. He's had so many gimmick changes. There's nothing wrong or right with him, but in the pantheon of stars, he's just not at that top star level," Meltzer said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Whilst The King of Kings has received many plaudits since taking over from Vince McMahon as Head of Creative, not every storyline has knocked it out of the park,

