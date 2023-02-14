Cody Rhodes reveals his true feelings towards Sami Zayn ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes recently discussed the prospect of facing Sami Zayn at WWE WrestleMania 39 and his true feelings towards the latter.

Last month, The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. Later that same night, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Zayn and Reigns will now square off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. The winner will defend his title against Rhodes on April 1-2.

In a recent interview with HOT 97, Rhodes praised the former Honorary Uce, stating that he likes and respects him.

"I really like Sami and I really respect him," he said. [35:14 - 35:17]

The American Nightmare also stated that although Zayn seems "improbable," his career has been a story of "the improbable."

"I'm looking at potentially wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania or Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. Zayn seems so improbable but my career has really been a story of the improbable. Ok, how can Stardust be the guy to go and be part of this work rate group in the Bullet Club in Japan or how can he ascend to the top of that. Oh, can he get 10,000 seats without a machine behind them? Yep, they can. Can they get this alternative on another television? Yep, they can. That's really the number one thing in my playbook is being when people bet against and when the goal post move," Rhodes explained. [31:26 - 32:00]

A wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes' current WWE run is "weird." Check out his comments here.

Cody Rhodes made a few demands to Vince McMahon ahead of his WWE return

After several years of absence, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The 37-year-old has since become one of the top superstars on the current roster.

In his interview with HOT 97, Rhodes disclosed that he made a few demands to Vince McMahon ahead of his comeback.

"I was really, you know, I stood my ground. I said, 'I don't wanna change a thing about myself, including my song. I wanna have my elevator. I want all this.' And he said something, he goes, 'well, that's what we're buying. It's not broke.' And I thought, 'that feels good.' because I hadn't figured it out when I was here the first time. Everything was broke. And that was a nice feeling," Rhodes added. [47:28 - 47:55]

Check out the full lyrics of Cody Rhodes' theme song, Kingdom, here.

Please credit HOT97 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes