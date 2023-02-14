Cody Rhodes theme song: Kingdom full lyrics

Former Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes' theme song states that wrestling has more than one royal family. It is currently one of the best songs in the WWE playlist, guaranteeing a pop every time it blares over the speakers.

No one thought they would hear 'Kingdom' in WWE, but that all changed at WrestleMania 38. There, Cody Rhodes returned to the company after many years away, emerging as a surprise opponent for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. He earned a victory in his first match back and is undefeated in all competitions at the time of writing.

Everyone loves singing along to 'Kingdom' and setting the stage for The American Nightmare. If you are a fan and don't know the lyrics to the song, you don't have to worry because we have got you covered.

Here are the full lyrics of Cody Rhodes' theme song.

[Verse 1]

Adrenaline, in my soul

Every thought out of control

Do it all to get them off their feet

Crowd is here, about to blow

Waitin' for me to start the show

Out the curtain, lights go up, I'm home

(Whoa!)

[Pre-Chorus]

And myfather said, when I was younger

Hard times breed better men (better men!)

[Chorus]

You took it all away, I give it all away

Can't take my freedom

Here to change the game, a banner made of pain

I built my kingdom

Now you bow to me

You took my dreams but not my name

You'll follow me until the end

I am my kingdom

[Verse 2]

Lights go down, I'm ready now

Tear this roof off for the town

Gonna give 'em what they came to see

Her the crowd, on their toes

Ready for me to start the show

Out the curtain, lights go up, I'm home

(Whoa!)

[Pre-Chorus]

And my father said, when I was younger

Hard times breed better men (better men!)

[Chorus]

You took it all away, I give it all away

Can't take my freedom

Here to change the game, a banner made of pain

I built my kingdom

Now you bow to me

You took my dreams but not my name

You'll follow me until the end

I am my kingdom

[Bridge]

You tried to tell me what to do

I saw the door and kicked it down

I stepped right over and right through

And you can never stop me now

(Bow!) (Now!)

I am the king, and you're the crown

Now watch me as I take my throne

And rule my kingdom

[Chorus]

You took it all away, I give it all away

Can't take my freedom

Here to change the game, a banner made of pain

I built my kingdom

Now you bow to me

You took my dreams but not my name

You'll follow me until the end

I am my kingdom

You took it all away, I give it all away

Can't take my freedom

Here to change the game, a banner made of pain

I built my kingdom

Now you bow to me

You took my dreams but not my name

You'll follow me until the end

I am my kingdom

[Outro]

Now you bow to me

Cody Rhodes building his kingdom

The American Nightmare is making the lyrics in his theme song a reality. His return to WWE is one of those wrestling stories that no one can hate. Having struggled as Stardust and leaving the promotion, his comeback as a megastar has been nothing short of sensational.

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth 'Freakin' Rollins three times in singles competition. He also holds victories against the likes of The Miz, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor. However, his biggest win came at the 2023 Royal Rumble, when he won the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The American Nightmare will be in the main event of WrestleMania 39, challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. We can't wait to see him do his father proud and win the big one. Whether it is Cody Rhodes versus Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes versus Sami Zayn, we are guaranteed a banger.

