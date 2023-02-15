"We're not gonna get along ever" - Cody Rhodes says he and top WWE star dislike each other

Cody Rhodes recently revealed his feelings upon returning to the WWE locker room, revealing that he and a top RAW star genuinely dislike each other.

After spending several years in the Stamford-based company, The American Nightmare left in 2016. Nearly three years later, Rhodes became Executive Vice President of AEW. During his tenure in Tony Khan's promotion, the 37-year-old took several shots at WWE and Triple H. However, Rhodes returned to WWE last April at WrestleMania 38.

In a recent interview with My Mom's Basement, Rhodes revealed how it felt when he returned to the locker room of the Stamford-based company.

"I felt almost like... no one made me feel this way. I felt almost like an outsider, and to a degree, a bit like an enemy. Because we had put on such a battle on Wednesday nights and I had done things and said things. And they weren't things you can walk back. They are things you live with and there's reasons for them and you stand by them. But as much as I might've felt that way, I was met with familiar faces like a Kofi Kingston," he said. [18:58 - 19:32]

The American Nightmare pointed out that Seth Rollins also treated him as an asset despite them genuinely disliking each other.

"And then I was met with the ultimate individual Seth Rollins, who's carrying RAW and just so good and for him to not look at me as the enemy but for him to look at me as an asset. And Seth and I genuinely, if you ask him the same thing, if he was sitting in this chair he'd tell you, he doesn't like me, I don't like Seth. We're not gonna get along ever. However, the utmost respect for him. And for him to look at me as an asset made me not worry about what anyone else was thinking," Rhodes added. [19:33 - 20:05]

What did Cody Rhodes demand from Vince McMahon ahead of his WWE return?

After spending nearly six years away from WWE, Cody Rhodes returned to the company last year. Ahead of his comeback, The American Nightmare had a meeting with current Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

In a recent interview with HOT 97, Rhodes disclosed what he demanded from McMahon ahead of his return.

"I stood my ground. I said, 'I don't wanna change a thing about myself, including my song. I wanna have my elevator. I want all this.' And he said something, he goes, 'well, that's what we're buying. It's not broke.' And I thought, 'that feels good.' because I hadn't figured it out when I was here the first time. Everything was broke. And that was a nice feeling," Rhodes said.

