WWE - 5 things you may not know about Roman Reigns' family

Roman Reigns is a proud member of the famous Anoa'i family. While several family members are former WWE Superstars, others are still active in the Stamford-based company, including The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Ava Raine. Most of these active stars are now members of Reigns' Bloodline stable.

While the Anoa'i family is well known to the WWE Universe, fans may not know much about The Head of the Table's smaller family. Over the past few years, Reigns has revealed a few things about his life with his wife and children.

Here are five things you may not know about Roman Reigns' family.

#5. Roman Reigns' relationship with his wife wasn't initially serious

Reigns and Galina Becker started dating in college

While studying at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Roman Reigns met his wife, Galina Becker. They then fell in love with each other and started dating.

In an interview with Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) on the WWE Network, The Tribal Chief revealed that their relationship was not initially serious. However, they later became inseparable.

"When we first met we were just having fun. Then we were kinda like glued to each other, you know what I mean? Like not having a care in the world or worry about anybody but us," he said. (0:17 - 0:26)

Reigns and Becker dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in December 2014.

#4. Roman Reigns and his wife have five children

Reigns and his wife have five children

About three years after they began dating, Roman Reigns and Galina Becker welcomed their first daughter, Joelle, in 2008. The couple then had twin boys in 2016.

Four years later, Reigns and his wife welcomed another set of twins. They now have five children together. In an interview with NBC's Today show, The Head of the Table opened up about life at home with five children.

"It's loud, it's hectic … it's one of those things when you have that many kids you really have to have a schedule and get everything in line. And almost treating it like a business, because there's just so many of them. And you have to try to delegate, and give them all as much attention as possible," he said. (H/T: New York Post)

A few years ago, Reigns' eldest daughter appeared with him in an ad. Also, she accompanied him to the 2018 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards and a few other events. Meanwhile, he keeps his other children away from the public eye.

#3. Roman Reigns' wife was an athlete and fitness model

Galina Becker was an athlete and fitness model

While Roman Reigns played American football growing up, his wife was also an athlete. Galina Becker excelled in track and field during high school and college. She also practiced volleyball for one season.

During an interview with The Post Game at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards in 2018, The Head of the Table stated that his wife was a "great athlete."

Following her graduation from college, Becker worked as a fitness model. Nevertheless, she put her career on hold after having five children, prioritizing raising her kids.

#2. Roman Reigns and his wife try to come up with creative ideas for dates

After having five children, Roman Reigns and his wife now struggle to find time to go out on dates.

In an interview with NBC's Today show, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion revealed that he and his wife try to be creative in planning romantic dates to spend time together.

"Date night, date lunches. You have to be creative when you have a lot of kids and you have to consider to put the work in your relationship," Reigns said. (2:25 - 2:30)

Speaking to Renee Paquette in his interview with the WWE Network, Reigns answered a question about the secret to his happy romance. He clarified that there was no secret. Instead, he stated that relationships require hard work and knowing how to give and take.

#1. Roman Reigns' new part-time WWE schedule has strengthened his relationship with his family

While on the road, WWE Superstars do not spend much time at home. Some wrestlers even left the company over the past few years to spend more time with their families.

However, Roman Reigns recently became a part-time performer in WWE. In his interview with NBC's Today show, he disclosed that his new schedule strengthened his relationship with his family.

"It's been great. My schedule's shifted around a little bit, so I have a lot more time at home now, and I can feel that relationship strengthening, and those bonds are getting better and better. It's a very blessed situation," he said. (H/T: New York Post)

Aside from an untelevised live event last month, Reigns has not competed since September 3 when he defeated Drew McIntyre in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle. Next month, he will defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

