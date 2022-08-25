5 WWE Superstars' wives and their ages: How old are Roman Reigns, Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre's wives?

WWE currently has several wrestlers in their twenties, including 25-year-old Theory and 24-year-old Bron Breakker.

Meanwhile, the company has many superstars in their thirties and forties, such as Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.

Although the age of WWE Superstars might be well-known to wrestling fans, they may not know much about their wives. While some current superstars are older than their significant others, a few are younger.

Here are the wives of five WWE Superstars and their ages.

#5. Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel

Drew McIntyre with his wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel

Nearly five years after his divorce from his first wife, former WWE Superstar Taryn Terrell (fka Tiffany), Drew McIntyre tied the knot for the second time.

The Scottish Warrior's second wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, had no idea who he was when they first met at a bar.

In his autobiography, "A Chosen Destiny: My Story," McIntyre disclosed how he met his current wife in June 2013. When he had just turned 28 at that time, she was 21.

"We met in a bar [...] MacDinton's in Tampa. [...] Kaitlyn was with a girlfriend, Angelica, and she approached us because she thought she recognized us from Powerhouse gym, where she worked the front desk or watched kids in the kids' club while members worked out. [...] And she was right—Sheamus and I had worked out at Powerhouse [...] She had no idea we were wrestlers. In fact, she had zero awareness of the wrestling industry. The bar was very empty and so it was natural for us to settle into a chat. [...] Kaitlyn remembers trying to engage me in conversation, but I was unforthcoming—shy I guess—and she thought I didn't like her," McIntyre wrote.

Despite this, The Scottish Warrior felt an immediate connection with Frohnapfel. Hence, he knew he had to get her number.

"It wasn't until we were standing outside, saying goodbyes, that I saw her walk away across the parking lot. I forced myself to bite the bullet and walk after her and ask her for her number. She gave it to me, but looked completely taken aback because she thought I'd given her the brush-off earlier on," he added.

The couple then dated for about three years before tying the knot in 2016. While McIntyre is now 37 and still an active competitor in WWE, his wife is now 30 and works as a doctor.

Despite being married to a famous WWE Superstar, McIntyre's wife does not like wrestling, as her husband disclosed in his autobiography.

However, McIntyre praised her for her support, stating that he would not have become the man he is today without her.

#4. Ciampa's wife, Jessie Ward

Ciampa with his wife, Jessie Ward

Before her husband made it to WWE, Ciampa's wife, Jessie Ward, worked for the Stamford-based company.

Ward participated in the second season of Tough Enough but had to leave the competition in the seventh week due to health issues. She then became a backstage producer.

After working for WWE for three years, Ward left the company to return to college. When she and Ciampa first met, she was no longer involved in the wrestling business.

"She wasn't involved in the business. She did Tough Enough as a contestant. The next season she became a producer on Tough Enough and then that lended her a gig in WWE for three years as a backstage producer. Then she got out of the business. By the time we met, she was out of the business," Ciampa said in an interview with Lilian Garcia.

In 2013, the couple tied the knot. The 37-year-old Monday Night RAW Superstar and his wife, 42, have a daughter together.

#3. Finn Balor's wife, Vero Rodriguez

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor is married to Mexican TV host and reporter Veronica Rodriguez.

The couple confirmed their relationship in 2019 ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in June 2019 as Rodriguez interviewed her then-boyfriend.

About two months later, the couple tied the knot. Although Rodriguez is not a wrestler, she has co-hosted WWE Saturday Night alongside Jimena Sanchez on Fox Sports 2.

The Mexican also hosted programs on a few other channels, including Fox Sports Mexico, Fox Deportes, and Fox Latin America.

Although she is no longer with FOX Network, Rodriguez now hosts Trivia NBA on the NBA Mexico official Facebook page and makes regular appearances on Telemundo's Zona Mixta program.

41-year-old Balor is currently one of the oldest superstars on the roster. Meanwhile, his wife is six years younger than him. She is now 35.

#2. Randy Orton's wife, Kim Kessler

Randy Orton is one of the few WWE Superstars to marry their fans in real life. Before meeting The Viper, Kim Kessler believed he would fall in love with her if they only kissed once. The two then met at a WWE event, where Orton performed.

During an episode of WWE Network's Table for 3, Kessler disclosed how she and Orton kicked off their relationship.

"So yeah, I bought tickets to a show. I am standing there and he is like looking and he is in the ring and he is like looking, and some girl that was sitting next to me that I didn't know, she is like: 'he keeps staring at you', and I'm like: 'I know', I go 'I thought it was me'. I'm standing right in the isle and he walks up to me and he is like 'What is your name because I need to know like what all this is about' and I'm like 'ahhh' I'm trying to play it so cool, I'm like 'My name is Kim', and we have been together ever since that day," she said.

Although Orton and his wife share the same birthday, April 1, The Viper is five years older than Kessler. While he is now 42, she is 37.

#1. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' wife, Galina Becker

Roman Reigns with his wife, Galina Becker

While studying at Georgia Tech, Roman Reigns met Galina Becker. The two have become a couple ever since. After dating for a few years, they tied the knot in 2014. They now have five children together.

In an interview with WWE Network, Reigns spoke about meeting his wife and disclosing the secrets of their happy marriage.

"There is no secret, it's hard work. You have to know how to give and take [...] When we first met we were just having fun and we were kinda glued to each other. You know what I mean, like not having a care in the world or worry about anybody but us," he said. [0:02 - 0:26]

Although Becker was an athlete during high school and college, she never stepped inside a wrestling ring. Instead, she worked as a fitness model. However, she later decided to give priority to raising her five kids.

The Tribal Chief is currently 37 years old. Meanwhile, his wife is two years younger. Becker is now 35.

