5 former WWE Superstars over 40 who are insanely shredded

As they remain active in-ring performers, several WWE Superstars are in incredible physical shape. Some of these wrestlers are over 40 years old, such as United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Edge, and Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Meanwhile, a few former superstars over 40 have also seemingly taken good care of their bodies over the past few years. Despite being inactive in the ring for several years, these former stars are currently insanely shredded.

Here are five former WWE Superstars over 40 who are insanely shredded.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

In 2006, Trish Stratus retired from in-ring action after defeating Lita to capture her seventh Women's Championship at Unforgiven.

Since then, the 46-year-old has become a yoga instructor and opened a yoga studio in her home city of Toronto. Stratus also married her high school sweetheart, Ron Fisico. They now have two children.

Despite hanging up her boots, the seven-time world champion has returned to the ring several times over the past few years. Her final match came in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

During the pandemic, Stratus admitted to loosening up on her training. However, she recently returned to her best shape. A few hours ago, the Hall of Famer showed off her shredded body in a short clip she posted on social media.

Stratus recently announced that she would be present at two WWE live events in Ontario on August 20 and 21.

#4. Matt Morgan

Matt Morgan recently went through an insane body transformation

Following his participation in the second season of Tough Enough, Matt Morgan joined WWE in 2002. He spent about three years in the Stamford-based company, during which he competed on SmackDown, before getting released from his contract in July 2005.

After his departure, Morgan wrestled on the independent circuit and in a few other promotions, including IMPACT Wrestling. The 45-year-old had his final match in 2019 when he teamed up with Deon James to defeat Braydon Knight and Chico Adams at a SCW event.

Although he has not competed inside the squared circle for nearly four years, Morgan is currently in impressive shape. Last December, he showed off an incredible physical transformation, after which he became more shredded than ever.

The former superstar is now an elected politician. After serving as Deputy Mayor of Longwood, Florida, between November 2018 and May 2019, Morgan became Mayor until September 2020. Although he is no longer in the Mayor's office, the 45-year-old is still the elected District 4 City Commissioner.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

Two years after winning his Olympic gold medal in 1996, Kurt Angle signed a contract with WWE. His first run lasted nearly eight years, during which he won several world titles. However, he left the company in 2006.

After his departure, Angle competed for about a decade in IMPACT Wrestling before returning to WWE in 2017. Two years later, the Olympic Gold Medalist lost his retirement match at WrestleMania against Happy Corbin.

Although he has not wrestled for nearly four years, Angle is still in insane physical shape. Last February, the 53-year-old shared a photo of himself shirtless in Miami, in which he looked shredded.

Over the past few years, Angle has made a few sporadic appearances on WWE television. His most recent came on the June 27 episode to congratulate John Cena on his career.

#2. Oleg Prudius

Oleg Prudius (fka Vladimir Kozlov) likes to show off his physique

In 2006, Oleg Prudius (fka Vladimir Kozlov) signed a developmental contract with WWE. He spent two years in the company's developmental brand at the time, OVW - during which he won the OVW World title - before making his main roster debut on SmackDown in April 2008.

Prudius' run lasted nearly five years before the company released him from his contract in August 2011. After his departure, the 43-year-old competed in a few matches on the independent circuit. He then stepped away from wrestling in 2012 to pursue an acting career.

Over the past decade, The Moscow Mauler has appeared in a few movies and television shows, including Wolf Warrior 2, Paper Empire, and Miami Heat.

Although he is approaching his mid-40s, the former WWE Superstar is still in impressive physical condition. Over the past few months, he has posted several photos on his Instagram account showing off his shredded body.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson

Torrie Wilson is in incredible shape at 47

After a short stint in WCW, Torrie Wilson joined WWE in 2001. She spent nearly seven years in the Stamford-based company, during which she was one of the most popular female superstars. However, the 47-year-old retired from professional wrestling in 2008 following her release in May.

Over the past few years, Wilson has made several sporadic appearances, competing in a few matches, including the 2018 and 2021 Women's Royal Rumble matches. Meanwhile, the former superstar has become a web-based fitness trainer, launching a blog providing workout videos and fitness tips.

Being a fitness expert, Wilson remains in impressive shape despite being in her late 40s. The Hall of Famer regularly posts photos that showcase her shredded physique on her Instagram account, encouraging her followers to exercise and lead a healthy lifestyle.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell