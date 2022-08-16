Trish Stratus shows off insane body transformation amidst feud WWE return rumors

Trish Stratus is looking to be in excellent shape ahead of WWE RAW in Toronto later this month.

There has been a lot of speculation in recent months that the WWE Hall of Famer might be looking to step back into the ring to face some big names like Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley. Regardless of whether that's true or not, Stratus seems to be leaning into it as of late.

Trish Stratus took to social media this afternoon to show off her impressive abs, which will only continue to fuel speculation of a potential return later this month on Monday Night RAW on August 22 when WWE comes to Toronto. Tweeting out:

"Peek-AB-boo *eyeball emoji*," Trish Stratus said in a tweet.

Trish Stratus has gone back and forth with Bayley on social media this month

With WWE's upcoming return to Toronto later this month, RAW Superstar Bayley has made it very clear that she isn't a fan of the city who booed her when she was injured five years ago.

However, Bayley didn't appreciate WWE utilizing her as a way to sell tickets for the show and expressed her displeasure on social media. Tweeting out:

"Are you guys kidding me? You’re taking an incredibly low, heartbreaking moment in my career caused by a couple Canadians that are not even worth my time and trying to boost your ticket sales?!???!! The show in Toronto should be cancelled," Bayley said in a tweet.

This caught the attention of the WWE Hall of Famer, who warned Bayley that she better be nice or she'll "be done for." Tweeting out in response:

"You better be nice ... or you'll be done for *smirking face emoji*," Trish Stratus said in a tweet.

While WWE is yet to confirm an appearance from Stratus later this month, it would certainly help with ticket sales and would no doubt capture the attention of the WWE Universe all around the world. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

