Trish Stratus officially announced her return to WWE 

7-time Women's champion Trish Stratus announced her WWE return this weekend.

Trish Stratus is one of the pillars of women's wrestling. She paved the way for current talents like Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Stratus has wrestled in iconic matches against legends like Lita and Mickie James. Her last match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, which she lost.

Trish made an announcement on her website and on Twitter that she will be making her return to WWE this weekend. Canada will host WWE this upcoming week, and Stratus will be their hometown hero. As of now, Stratus will be on the non-televised WWE Live Events on Saturday and Sunday. She also mentioned that Alexa Bliss, Kevin Owens, and Dominik Mysterio will all be on the show.

"Guess who’s coming to the @WWE Live Events this weekend!! Come see @FightOwensFight, @DomMysterio35 and @AlexaBliss_WWE and yours truly. Welp someone has to come and maintain control…" - Trish Stratus tweeted.

Saturday's show will take place in Kingston, Ontario, at the Leon's Center and on Sunday in London, Ontario, at the Budweiser Gardens.

Fans react to Trish Stratus' return

Fans were elated upon hearing the news and shared their excitement on Twitter.

Fans were also happy to know that Alexa Bliss and the WWE Hall of Famer could be in the ring at the same time.

Some fans found it interesting that the WWE Hall of Famer will be making her return to the squared circle.

The loyal fans also advised her to be on the lookout for Bayley and her faction.

Some fans wished WWE conducted an event in their hometown.

A few fans, though, would not be able to get to the show, sent their love to Trish.

Given that Stratus has not wrestled in a little over 5 years, do you think she will be involved in a match or is she just there to hype the crowd? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali