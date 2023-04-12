Released WWE Superstar mocks Logan Paul’s contract announcement

It will probably take some time for Logan Paul to live down the photoshopped image he tweeted out with Triple H this week.

Paul is no stranger to online controversy, but his latest one is more comical than anything else. Plenty of fans poked fun at the YouTube celebrity turned WWE Superstar for posting a photoshopped picture of himself and Triple H. The image has even allowed former WWE Superstars to get involved in the mockery.

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth took to social media today to seemingly mock Logan Paul's recently photoshopped picture with Triple H, tweeting out:

"Haters will say it's photoshopped...," James Ellsworth wrote.

Logan Paul insists he didn't photoshop his new photo with Triple H, but he did

For those unaware, following the announcement that Logan Paul had signed a new multi-year deal with WWE, Paul tweeted out a very familiar-looking photo featuring himself and Triple H.

The reason it looked familiar is that you have seen the original version of this slightly altered image already. But Paul decided to play coy and took to social media to say the accusations of this image being photoshopped are untrue. Tweeting out:

"Some people are saying I photoshopped my new contract from the first time I signed with the WWE. That is untrue. As you can see, my jacket is a different color, Stephanie McMahon is no where to be found, and Prime is a different flavor," Logan Paul claimed.

While Paul's response might have fooled some people, eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe were able to easily pick his claim apart.

Between the words blue raspberry still completely visible on the yellow bottle of Prime, and the blue coloring from Paul's original jacket bleeding onto Triple H's fingers, it's very clear that this image was photoshopped.

It's unknown at this time when we'll see Paul on WWE programming again. However, it seems we'll be seeing him plenty in the future since he's now under a multi-year deal with the company.

What do you make of Paul's tweet? Why do you think he decided to photoshop the original image in the first place? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

