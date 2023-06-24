John Cena to face 28-year-old superstar at WWE SummerSlam 2023? Weighing the chances 

John Cena was last seen competing against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, where he ultimately lost.

There were rumors that Cena would face Logan Paul upon his return to the Grandest Stage of them All, but in the end, the company chose to switch things up and have The Champ face Austin Theory instead, with Logan facing Seth Rollins.

Both of those bouts were highly anticipated, and they did not disappoint, but neither of them would have been nearly as important as Cena's encounter against Paul.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era John Cena vs Logan Paul is still on the table to happen at some point, including this years Summerslam. (WrestleVotes) John Cena vs Logan Paul is still on the table to happen at some point, including this years Summerslam. (WrestleVotes) https://t.co/tUJjS1xaAw

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful claimed that the organization once had John Cena and Logan Paul scheduled to battle each other on the Grandest Stage of All. But things changed, and they quickly altered the match while looking at different match-ups instead.

"Logan Paul vs. John Cena WrestleMania: Things changed pretty quickly for this one. Heading into Survivor Series, the internal, working plan was for Logan Paul to take on John Cena. However, a month later, WWE was pulling Austin Theory from a Toronto live event to secretly film a segment with Cena at the December 30 WWE SmackDown in Tampa". [H/T TheSportsRush]

There have been rumors floating around for a while that the match is now scheduled for SummerSlam 2023. It would be interesting to see if or not the entire thing materializes, given the numerous suppositions that have been made.

WWE has worked hard in recent years to turn SummerSlam into a huge event with a WrestleMania-esque card and a large crowd. Undoubtedly, a match between Paul and Cena, two tremendous mainstream attractions, would draw a massive crowd.

This year's SummerSlam will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, where WrestleMania 23 was held with an attendance of 80,000. To make this year's event the largest and most lucrative non-WrestleMania event in WWE history, Paul vs. John Cena is the kind of match that is required. Time will tell if this occurs, but if it does, it will be the talk of the town.

Logan Paul expressed interest in facing John Cena

Whether it was stealing the show alongside Seth Rollins at the Grandest Stage of them All or headlining Crown Jewel versus The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul has been a part of some significant battles during his WWE tenure thus far.

Logan had already proposed the notion of taking on Cena to Triple H. On his ImPAULsive podcast, the social media sensation discussed his aspirations for a confrontation with Big Match John, saying:

"I've proven the model of; a headstrong capable internet kid vs. a GOAT, a top-tier industry leader. After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he was looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favourited it and responded with my eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, 'Do you want to break the internet again"? {H/T WrestlingInc]

Regardless of fans' feelings towards Logan Paul, he has been entertaining to watch in the ring. His tenure with the WWE has been faultless, and if he faces Cena in a bout, he will, without a doubt, excel.

Paul is set to compete in a ladder match at Money in the Bank 2023 Premium Live Event, while Cena is focused on his acting career at the moment, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return in time for SummerSlam 2023.

What WWE has planned for the summer remains to be seen. The stakes for Paul's performance are higher than they were at WrestleMania 39, regardless of his opponent.

