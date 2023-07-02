4 reasons why Damian Priest won Money in the Bank 2023 - Huge break-up in the works, The LA Knight influence

WWE Superstar Damian Priest stunned everyone by winning Men's Money in the Bank contract this year. The opening match of the MITB Premium Live Event saw the Judgment Day member climb atop the ladder and get his hands on the briefcase following a grueling encounter.

Priest's win shocked several in the WWE Universe, especially when LA Knight was expected to win the match. Here, we look at why WWE had Damian Priest win Money in the Bank 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. The Judgment Day break-up, courtesy of the Money in the Bank contract

Damian Priest winning the Money in the Bank contract this year reflects in a new light when one realizes that Finn Balor will compete in a world championship match on the same night. Balor finally has his chance to seek revenge against Seth Rollins seven years after the unfortunate mistake that arguably derailed his WWE career.

Balor will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, but now he will have to look out for the fellow Judgment Day member who now has his hands on the MITB briefcase. Although Priest assured Balor that he wouldn't cash in during his title match, tensions have risen between the two superstars.

Even if it doesn't happen on the same night, the creative team could use Priest's Money in the Bank win to plant seeds for the Judgment Day's implosion. Finn Balor and Damian Priest could be involved in a massive feud should the latter steal The Prince's opportunity to win a world championship after seven years.

#2. LA Knight was the most obvious pick for Money in the Bank 2023

The WWE Universe had unanimously picked LA Knight as the top favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Fans were impressed with his fresh character and hoped to see him get his hands on the coveted briefcase. However, WWE might have seen the situation differently.

Considering that LA Knight would have been the most obvious choice to win Men's MITB contract this year, WWE went with a surprise twist. Not only will it retain the viewers' interest, but it will also get fans invested in the decision over the coming months. It is a risky decision, but seeing how it pans out will be interesting.

#3. WWE wants to draw heat on Damian Priest

As mentioned earlier, LA Knight was a clear favorite to win the MITB contract this year. But now that Damian Priest has won the briefcase over a fan favorite, he is bound to draw unparalleled heat from the WWE Universe. It would be easier to book him as a heel when fans have completely turned their backs on him.

It will also account for an exciting storyline if he kick-starts a feud with Finn Balor. The latter has been playing an intense heel but is one of the top fan-favorite superstars on the roster. He would make for an interesting opponent against a former friend who everyone hates.

The creative team could also use the heat on Priest to book him in thrilling feuds against top babyfaces to prepare him for when he cashes in his contract. He would need to look credible when he challenges for either Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, or Finn Balor if he wins tonight.

#4. WWE wanted to make up for Austin Theory's run

Austin Theory is the youngest Money in the Bank winner in WWE history. Unfortunately, his time with the briefcase didn't translate into the success it had previously tasted. In the end, Theory used the contract to win the United States Championship.

WWE desperately needs to restore credibility to the career-altering MITB contract, and Damian Priest appears to be a safe bet. He could make for an interesting champion, considering it would be someone new carrying one of the two world championships for a change.

