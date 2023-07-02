How did Logan Paul get busted open at Money in the Bank? Major spot you may have missed!

Logan Paul once again showed his incredible athleticism during the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The Maverick and Ricochet put on the spot of the night with their Spanish Fly that could've ended the young career of the social media megastar.

The botched Spanish Fly caused Logan Paul to land awkwardly on his neck and shoulders while crashing through the table. The move also cut him open across his shoulder. The Maverick was seen nursing his bruised shoulder after the end of the match.

Check out the spot below:

#MITB Holy shit, Ricochet with a Spanish Fly to Logan Paul through the two tables at ringside.

Logan didn’t partake in the action after the brutal spot with Ricochet. He was seen being checked by officials after taking the full force of the botched Spanish Fly. Ricochet apparently mistimed the move which prevented him from hitting it safely.

For those unaware, the match featured participants from RAW and SmackDown. All performers except for Logan punched their ticket to the ladder match by winning qualifying matches during the buildup to the show.

The Maverick, on the other hand, received a special invitation to enter the men's Money in the Bank ladder match during his return a couple of weeks ago on Monday Night RAW.

Did Logan Paul win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match?

Despite putting on a solid performance, Logan failed to win the briefcase in the 2023 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned pro wrestler was jumped by Ricochet, LA Knight, Damian Priest, Butch, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Santos Escobar as soon as the opening bell rang.

Paul tried to grab the briefcase on multiple occasions but didn’t succeed. He was then taken out by Ricochet with a Spanish Fly not to be seen again for the rest of the match. Damian Priest ended up besting LA Knight to unhook the briefcase.

It remains to be seen if Logan Paul will go after Ricochet after the spot that could've ended his career at WWE Money in the Bank.

