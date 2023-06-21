Possible reason for Logan Paul's addition to WWE Money in the Bank match - Reports

Logan Paul was recently added to the Men's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. A new report has suggested the possible reason behind it.

The Maverick returned to WWE on the latest edition of RAW and declared that he would compete in the high-stakes ladder match alongside six other competitors. He also claimed he would be the next Mr. Money in the Bank following the show in London.

Paul seemed confident about winning the MITB briefcase and took out multiple stars on the red brand. However, WWE may have booked him in the match just to add intrigue to the show and help counter expectations for LA Knight's rumored win, according to a report by BWE via Cageside Seats.

Paul has impressed fans with his remarkable performances against top names like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He now wants to win the Money in the Bank contract and potentially capture a world title in WWE.

The report added that betting odds still favor Knight and IYO SKY to win the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches, respectively.

LA Knight roasted Logan Paul on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of RAW, the Men's MITB ladder match participants interrupted Logan Paul as soon as he claimed he would emerge victorious in London.

After Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura's brief promos, LA Knight appeared and roasted Logan Paul. The former Million Dollar Champion said that Paul wants to call himself a megastar, but he makes content for teenage girls.

The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match is now stacked with numerous high-profile names. The Maverick, Knight, Nakamura, Butch, Ricochet, Damian Priest, and LWO member Santos Escobar will compete to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank.

