Misfits Boxing 8 full results: NichLMAO wins bizarre 4-man tag match, Alan Belcher clinches TKO win

Misfits Boxing headed over to Nashville, Tennessee last night with MF&DAZN: X series 008. The card was headlined by a rather bizarre survivor tag matchup between NichLMAO, Swarmz, B Dave, and Ryan Johnston with a number of exciting matchups on the undercard.

Jack Grady defeated The Magic Crasher via KO in the second round to kick off the main card, followed by Corn defeating Unabaer after the latter's corner decided to throw in the towel in the fourth round of the fight.

The AK Guy defeated James Sellers via an emphatic KO towards the end of round three. Alan Belcher took on reality TV star and social media personality Chase DeMoor. While DeMoor was expected to win the fight, Belcher seemed to have different plans as he secured a third-round stoppage.

The co-main event of Misfits Boxing 008 saw two rivals team up for a tag team matchup. Deen The Great and Walid Sharks joined forces to defeat Yuddygang TV and Ayye Pap via a unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, and 39-37).

Misifts Boxing introduced tag team boxing earlier this year, however, to take it up a notch, they debuted survivor tag last night. It's rules are similar to that of a regular tag team matchup, but there is just one winner at the end.

The four-round matchup was rather bizarre as all four fighters were seemingly having trouble keeping up with the frequency of the tags being made. However, NichLMAO grew comfortable as the rounds proceeded and looked like the more dominant fighter.

In the end, it was NichLMAO who prevailed on top and took home the victory via decision with a total of 117 points.

Misfits Boxing results: Are KSI and Logan Paul fighting on the same card?

The recently concluded Misfits Boxing event teased a mega upcoming card. Recent speculations have suggested that the MF&DAZN: X Series 009 event in October could see KSI and Logan Paul compete on the same card.

Plug Jack @PlugJack4

KSI Vs Tommy Fury

Logan Paul Vs Dillon Danis This basically confirms the Prime cardKSI Vs Tommy FuryLogan Paul Vs Dillon Danis pic.twitter.com/xhOQMQBj7E

While KSI is billed to take on Tommy Fury, Logan Paul would take on Dillon Danis. It is worth noting that 'JJ' has been in talks to take on Fury for a while now and with rising speculations, we could see an announcement about the same soon.