There is no love lost between fellow YouTubers-turned-boxers KSI and Jake Paul as they continue their respective journeys into combat sports.

KSI, whose real name is 'JJ' Olatunji, was a guest on today's episode of The MMA Hour, where he previewed his upcoming boxing bout against FaZe Clan member Temperrr. During his conversation with Ariel Helwani, he spoke about where his beef with Paul stems from and noted that jealousy had something to do with it, saying:

"I just think he's a d***head. I just don't think he's a good person and I know he's got friends, I know he's got a lot of people that like him. But there's a lot of people that hate him and I'm one of them. I just don't like him, I just don't like anything about him. I feel like he also tries to sh*t on everything I've done or I have worked hard for." [20:48 - 21:11]

The 29-year-old, who gained a massive following through his gaming videos on YouTube, even revealed he's working on putting a fight together with 'The Problem Child' for later this year, but negotiations will be lengthy. He even made a prediction on what he believes would transpire if they fought in the squared circle, saying:

"I believe...I know everyone else doesn't believe and a lot of people believe that he's gonna destroy me, but I know what I am and I know what I've done training-wise, and I know I would smoke Jake [Paul]. [20:00 - 20:14]

KSI vs. Jake Paul would definitely generate interest on social media as they both have a large number of online followers. On Twitter alone, the London native has 8.6 million followers, while Paul has 4.5 million followers on the platform.

Check out the full video:

KSI said he would love to fight Conor McGregor in boxing

DAZN MMA @daznmma



Watch



( @MMAFighting) 🗣 “After I flatline Jake (@JakePaul), how cool would it be to have a go at the king? - @KSI on the possibility of a future fight with Conor McGregorWatch #KSITemper on Saturday, Jan. 14 on DAZN.com and DAZN PPV 🗣 “After I flatline Jake (@JakePaul), how cool would it be to have a go at the king? - @KSI on the possibility of a future fight with Conor McGregor Watch #KSITemper on Saturday, Jan. 14 on DAZN.com and DAZN PPV 👊(🎥@MMAFighting) https://t.co/zDRAW5C26W

KSI has targeted a number of opponents for future bouts as he promotes his upcoming boxing fight with FaZe Temperrr on January 14.

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, KSI spoke about possibly competing against former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a boxing bout. He envisioned a scenario involving Jake Paul as a great opportunity to target McGregor, saying:

"I was thinking, like, after I flatline Jake {Paul}, how cool would it be to have a go at the king?...You never know, but I'm always down. Like, If it makes sense and if it really excites me and if I'm there like...It's not like I wanna just fight and get money blah blah, no, I want to fight and win, because that is special." [39:58]

If the YouTuber-turned-boxer continues winning his fights and earns more respect amongst pro fighters, perhaps a boxing fight against 'The Notorious' could be a reality in the future.

Poll : 0 votes