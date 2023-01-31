KSI to stage a tag team boxing match on the next Misfits Boxing undercard

KSI’s Misfits boxing has announced a “tag team” boxing match as part of its next MF&DAZN: X series event.

MF&DAZN: X SERIES 005, announced for March 4 at Telford International Center, will feature Luis Pineda and YouTuber BDave vs. online figures Stromedy and Austin Sprinz in a four-man boxing match.

MF & DAZN X Series @MF_DAZNXSeries



Double the trouble is coming to MF & DAZN: X Series 005 Bringing TAG TEAM boxing direct to you 🤝Double the trouble is coming to MF & DAZN: X Series 005 Bringing TAG TEAM boxing direct to you 🤝Double the trouble is coming to MF & DAZN: X Series 005 🔥 https://t.co/8oBUp7u4ua

Tag team matches in professional wrestling are a common occurrence and are a favorite in the sport. Usually, two fighters begin the bout and tag in their respective teammates on the ropes to come in place of them, either strategically or upon fatigue.

The details of the rule set for boxing have not yet been established, making this event the first of its kind in the sport.

Also featured on KSI's latest X Series card is Jay Swingler vs. Nichlmao as the main event. The undercard will see King Kenny vs. Ashley Rak-Su, Deen The Great vs. Pully Arif, Walid Sharks vs. MNA Productions, Astrid Wett vs. AJ Bunker, Ginty vs. Halal Ham and Tempo Arts vs. Godson.

All of these bouts will be streamed live on DAZN on March 4, live from Telford International Center, England.

KSI vows to fight the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

The British YouTuber and businessman was recently on an Instagram Live session and spoke about the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury on February 26.

The Watford-born content creator claims he’s going to be “keeping a close eye” on the fight to see if Jake Paul “has improved” since his last showing:

“Obviously, a lot of people made a comment on Fury vs. Jake Paul... I’ll watch it, innit. I’m gonna be watching, keeping a close eye and seeing if Jake has improved or see what he’s gonna do, seeing what he does, see if he wins, and if Tommy wins I’ll be fighting Tommy. Simple as that.”

KSI last faced Faze Temper in London as the main event of MF&DAZN: X SERIES 004. The 29-year-old won the fight via KO in the first round.

Check out the full video below:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is announced for February 26 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will air live on ESPN+ pay-per-view and BT Sport Box Office.

Poll : 0 votes