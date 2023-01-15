KSI improved to 4-0 last night with an impressive win over Faze Temper at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, UK.

KSI was last seen in action back in August last year, where he took on two opponents in one night. On that night, 'JJ' was back in the ring after nearly three years and knocked out both of his opponents to announce his return to the squared circle.

The Brit's fourth pro-boxing bout was initially scheduled against Dillon Danis for January 14th. However, Danis pulled out just weeks before the fight and was replaced by Faze Temper.

However, Faze Temper wasn't able to trouble 'JJ' at all. The Brit started very aggressively and it was certainly too much for his opponent to handle. With just over 2 minutes into the fight, the 29-year-old caught Temper with a vicious left hand which dropped him on the canvas. While he was quickly able to get back up to his feet, Faze's co-owner looked out of his senses and the referee stopped the fight.

KSI knocks Faze out easily in the first round.

KSI calls out Jake Paul after his win over Faze Temperrr

Following his win over Faze Temper, the Brit has made it known that he wants to take on Jake Paul by the end of the year. It is worth noting that there is a lot of bad blood between 'JJ' and Paul.

The two have had quite the rivalry over the years and never shy away from taking shots at each other. Moreover, KSI has been quite vocal about how he has returned to boxing just to put an end to Jake Paul's hype train. He did the same after securing an emphatic knockout victory over Faze Temper when he called a fight against 'The Problem Child' the "final level". He said:

"I need to be tested, I need more, more tests until I reach the final level, the final point, Jake motherfu**ing Paul."

It is worth noting that Jake Paul has been much more active than KSI over the past few years. From what it seems at the moment, 'The Problem Child' might be a step too far for the Brit. However, 'JJ' is in no rush to make that fight happen and will most likely have a couple of fights before he takes on Paul.

