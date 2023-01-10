Jake Paul recently slammed fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI in a Twitter Spaces live session over the phone. The younger Paul sibling berated the Englishman for dodging a boxing match against him and questioned whether the British water supply was affecting the way they function.

Paul might be one of the most polarizing personalities on the internet and in the world of combat sports, but the 25-year-old knows how to hold his own in the square ring. Having an unbeaten record of 6-0 as a professional boxer, the former Disney star certainly seems keen on fighting the British YouTuber, who has followed a similar career path.

In a recently uploaded video on his YouTube channel, Jake Paul can be heard exchanging barbs with KSI and accusing the Englishman of turning down an offer to fight for free:

"I agreed to fight you for free and you know that and everyone online knows that. On short notice. You had me two weeks before your fight, I could've fought you four-three on short notice and you still p***ied out... Tommy's [Fury] not going to show up either brother... What's in the water in the UK cause' ya'll be p**sies."

Watch the full video below:

KSI confident of beating Jake Paul in a boxing match and opens up about their long-running beef

It seems there is no love lost between fellow YouTubers-turned-boxers KSI and Jake Paul as the Englishman gears up to face Faze Temperrr in a boxing match on January 14 after Dillon Danis pulled out of their scheduled bout.

The two rivals have been feuding for a long time, and many fans expect them to face each other in the boxing ring sooner rather than later.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour show, the British YouTuber-turned-boxer opened up about the animosity between him and Jake Paul and expressed his confidence about outboxing 'The Problem Child' in the ring:

"We kinda just hated each other for so many years. I think there's several reasons... I think it's ego... He thinks he's better than me, I think he's trash... I know everyone else doesn't believe and a lot of people believe that he's gonna destroy me, but I know what I am and I know what I've done training-wise, and I know I would smoke Jake."

Watch the full video below:

While KSI has gone undefeated in his pro-boxing career (with 1 NC), Jake Paul will certainly prove to be a very tricky test for the Englishman. The 25-year-old has a similar undefeated record, with wins over former MMA fighters like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Check out the post below:

Place your bets for the upcoming UFC Fight Night main card and earn $$$

Poll : 0 votes