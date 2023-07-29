WWE star Logan Paul's next boxing match confirmed, will feature alongside KSI

Logan Paul and KSI will be headlining an upcoming Misfits Boxing card called "The Prime Card".

Taking to social media, both men confirmed the announcement. The event is scheduled for October 14th at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, and will also be streamed on DAZN pay-per-view.

In the past, both Paul and KSI have faced each other in boxing matches. In fact, Paul's last professional boxing match was against KSI in 2019. This was a rematch of their previous amateur fight which occurred in 2018. In 2021, The Maverick also fought Floyd Mayweather in an eight-round exhibition boxing match. He had a professional record of 0-wins and 1-loss

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ IT’S CONFIRMED KSI and Logan Paul Double MAIN EVENT on Misfits 009



Manchester Arena, OCTOBER 14 IT’S CONFIRMED KSI and Logan Paul Double MAIN EVENT on Misfits 009Manchester Arena, OCTOBER 14 pic.twitter.com/FYUZwfoe5j

Meanwhile, KSI is still unbeaten as a professional boxer. He has already beaten the likes of Swarmz, Luis Alcaraz Pineda, and FaZe Temperrr. KSI's last boxing match was in May 2023 when his fight against Joe Fournier was turned into a No Contest. He has a pro record of 5-wins 0-loses and 1-draw.

How did Logan Paul react to the recent praise from Ric Flair?

Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently claimed that Logan Paul is better than 70% of the roster.

During a recent interview with Fox News, the Hall of Famer stated how impressed he was with Paul. He said:

“Oh, if he committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys. A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and s— like that and never done that you’re whole life, it’s a little different,”

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



Thoughts? 🤔 During an interview with Fox News, Ric Flair stated that he believes that @LoganPaul is better than 𝟳𝟬% of the full-time WWE roster.Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/myQKy1h9BI

In reaction to this, Paul boldly claimed that he is better than 100% of the entire roster. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

"Thanks Rick (Ric Flair) but I'm better than 100% of the roster,"

Paul will face Ricochet in a singles match at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Are you excited to see KSI and Logan Paul box on the same card? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023