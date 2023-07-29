"I'm better than 100% of the roster" - 28-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to praise from Ric Flair

A 28-year-old WWE Superstar has reacted to Ric Flair's claim that he is better than 70% of the roster.

Flair recently had nothing but praise for Logan Paul during an interview with Fox News. The WWE Hall of Famer said he was impressed by Logan Paul and that the young star is probably better than 70% of the full-time WWE Superstars on the roster.

“Oh, if he committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys. A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and s— like that and never done that you’re whole life, it’s a little different,” Flair said. [H/T Fox News]

Logan Paul reacted to the praise from Flair on his Instagram story by thanking the legend before claiming that he is better than 100% of the WWE roster. The popular YouTuber is set to face Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

"Thanks Rick but I'm better than 100% of the roster," he wrote.

Logan Paul reacts to praise from Ric Flair.

Cody Rhodes' sister reveals why she was mad at WWE legend Ric Flair

Cody Rhodes' sister Teil Runnels recently disclosed that she held a grudge against Ric Flair for years.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Teil Runnels shared that she wasn't aware that wrestling was scripted as a child and legitimately disliked The Nature Boy due to his rivalry with her father, Dusty Rhodes.

"We never had that talk like he did with the boys [Cody and Dustin]. I mean, I figured it out later. But even when I was little, even when I was older, actually, like in my 20s, when I would see Ric places, I would be mad and I wouldn't wanna go near him, which is so funny now. But I wouldn't get too scared, though, because I always remember he'd [Dusty] come home after and it would just be like normal at-home stuff, so I never really got scared with him wrestling. It's funny because I did with both Dustin and Cody." [2:13 – 2:53]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Flair hung up his wrestling boots for good last July. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at Jim Crockett Promotions Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

Do you think Logan Paul is better than most of the superstars on the roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023