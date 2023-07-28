Ric Flair says WWE star is better than '70%' of the full-time roster

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had massive praise for a WWE Superstar in his latest chat with Fox News.

Flair is rightfully regarded by many as one of the greatest wrestlers in pro wrestling history. He has been honored with two WWE Hall of Fame inductions for his contributions to the business.

Ric Flair had nothing but praise for Logan Paul in his latest interview and ended up calling him better than 70% of the WWE roster. Check out Flair's full comments below:

“Oh, if he committed himself to it, yeah. He’s better than — I think I said it — probably 70% of the full-time guys. A good athlete can do anything and pull off anything. What impressed me about him is he’s got balls. To never do it, to just start jumping off a ladder and s— like that and never done that you’re whole life, it’s a little different,” Flair said. [H/T Fox News]

Ric Flair isn't the only top name that Logan Paul has impressed

Over the past year or so, Logan Paul has done quite an incredible job as a WWE Superstar. His high-flying ability and charisma have been a big hit with the fans. Paul's biggest moment in the company came when he battled Roman Reigns in a highly-publicized match in Saudi Arabia. While he lost to The Tribal Chief, fans hailed him for his performance.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette is known for never shying away from sharing his opinion, no matter how controversial it may be. He had big praise for Logan Paul last year and said the following:

"This guy can talk. He's taking the business more seriously than the guys that are in it. He's constructed, whether it is his story or whether they gave it to him and he's fleshed it out, about nobody takes him seriously." [H/T SEScoops]

Logan Paul is 28 years old and still has a long way to go in WWE. If he decides to dedicate himself to a full-fledged run for years to come, one wonders if he just might win the top title somewhere down the line.

