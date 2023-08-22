Why is Dillon Danis posting Logan Paul's to-be-wife's photos? The entire controversy surrounding Nina Agdal explained

Dillon Danis has recently been in the headlines for going berserk in trolling Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal. Danis and Paul are scheduled to clash inside the squared circle in Manchester in October.

Danis unleashed a new form of mental warfare leading up to the matchup, digging up Paul's fiancee's past relationships, of which there seems to be no dearth. It all started with a picture of Agdal with Leonardo DiCaprio, who has now built himself a reputation for dating under-25 women.

Danis' tactic received a positive response on social media, encouraging 'El Jefe' to go on an unforgiving spree of digging up Agdal's past. The Danish model has dated Maroon 5 lead vocalist Adam Levine, Jo-bro of the Jonas brothers, and the lead vocalist of The Wanted, Max George amongst others.

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis started relentlessly uploading pictures of Agdal with her former partners, finally provoking Logan Paul enough to send him a cease-and-desist letter. While Danis was also briefly reinstated on Twitter, he came back even more ruthless when reinstated, uploading a video of Agdal doing PDA with supermodel Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley Cook.

Dillon Danis wonders why Logan Paul isn't defending his girlfriend

Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal's dating history has become a public spectacle in the recent past with Dillon Danis posting pictures of her with different men almost every day. Dividing internet personality Andrew Tate has also gotten involved in the mix, while OnlyF*ns star Corinna Kopf, adult star Lena The Plug, and her husband Adam22 appear to be the only ones defending Agdal.

Kopf recently called out Danis for harassing the Danish model and Lena The Plug joined in.

Expand Tweet

But that failed to shut down Dillon Danis as expected and 'El Jefe' only used it as more ammo.

Expand Tweet

Danis also recently questioned the lack of any attempt whatsoever on the part of Logan Paul to defend his wife-to-be. 'El Jefe' wrote on Twitter:

"It's crazy to think that Logan hasn't defended his girlfriend even once, except for trying to get my account deleted and sending me a cease and desist letter. I offered to go on his show, Impulsive, by myself and discuss it, but he declined. Deep down, the man is a coward."

Expand Tweet