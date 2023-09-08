Restraining order granted to Nina Agdal now forces Dillon Danis to stop sharing private images "obtained without consent"

It seems Dillon Danis will not share any more of Nina Agdal's private pictures on social media unless he wants to face serious legal consequences. A New Jersey court granted the Danish model a temporary restraining order against Danis after she filed a lawsuit against him for incessant harassment.

For context, Danis is set to make his boxing debut against Agdal's fiancee, Logan Paul, on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. This bout will be one-half of a dual headliner event, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury as the co-headliners.

To promote their fight, Danis targeted Agdal instead of Paul and over the past few weeks, he has been attacking her character by posting private pictures of her on his X (formerly Twitter) handle without her consent.

A recent report by TMZ Sports outlined the legal restrictions on Dillon Danis moving forward. The court order also includes people associated with 'El Jefe.' It prohibits them from:

"Posting content in any way depicting or portraying Plaintiff that Defendant knows or has reason to believe was never meant to be shared publicly or was obtained without consent, through the hacking of any of Plaintiff’s accounts or devices, or through any other illegal or unauthorized means."

Dillon Danis lawsuit: 'El Jefe' on Nina Agdal suing him

Dillon Danis recently reacted to news of Nina Agdal going to court and filing a massive lawsuit against him. As mentioned, the Bellator welterweight contender has been relentlessly attacking Agdal on social media to promote his upcoming fight against Logan Paul.

While his trolling undoubtedly generated significant interest in the fight, many slammed Danis for dragging Agdal's character through the mud and painting a target on her back for online trolls.

While Dillon Danis initially shared images of her that were already public, he later began posting explicit and private pictures that couldn't be accessed without illicit means. After weeks of suffering abuse and harassment online, the 31-year-old Danish model rushed to court to file a lawsuit against the Bellator welterweight contender.

Agdal asked for unspecified damages in her lawsuit, with a minimum of $150,000 per violation of federal law that prohibits the non-consensual sharing of someone's private and explicit content.

Dillon Danis recently reacted to this new development and took to Twitter to claim he's unbothered by the legal order. He wrote:

"Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild, but I won’t stop f**k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

