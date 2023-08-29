Logan Paul spills why he's sorely disappointed with Conor McGregor; brackets him with Dillon Danis as "bad people, sc*mbags"

Logan Paul recently weighed in on his ongoing feud with Conor McGregor and outlined why he's dissapointed in him. 'The Maverick' claimed that the Irishman was full of big talk but never backed it up with his actions.

For context, Paul is set to welcome one of McGregor's main proteges, Dillon Danis, to the boxing world on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. The Paul vs. Danis bout will be one-half of a dual headliner event, with KSI vs. Tommy Fury as the co-headliners.

In the build-up to the fight, Danis has relentlessly attacked Paul's fiancee, Nina Agdal, as part of his promotion schtick and turned their rivalry fiercely personal. Recently, Conor McGregor joined in on the trolling and took shots at Logan Paul via social media. The YouTuber-turned-boxer later challenged 'The Notorious' to a $1,000,000 bet that he would beat Danis.

During a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Logan Paul discussed his animosity towards Conor McGregor. Claiming that McGregor and Danis were birds of a feather, he said:

"This motherf***er disappoints me. Cause' I grew up really liking Conor McGregor... Now that we're kinda in some weird roundabout way, crossing paths... He's just dissapointed me as a superstar. His drug problems, the way he doesn't commit to anything, the way he doesn't back up anything he says."

Paul continued:

"I get why he's friends with Dillon. They're both bad people. They're sc*mbags."

Catch Paul's comments below (26:44):

Logan Paul raises the stakes by doubling bet against Conor McGregor to $2 million for Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul is determined to get Conor McGregor to wager a bet on Dillon Danis. On the same podcast episode, the YouTuber-turned-boxer raised his initial betting amount to $2,000,000 and called the Irishman out for not banking on his longtime friend and training partner.

As mentioned, Paul wagered a whopping $1,000,000 against McGregor that he would beat Danis in the ring. However, there was no response from 'The Notorious.' As a response, 'The Maverick' recently doubled the amount and promised to write up a contract for McGregor as soon as possible.

During the same FLAGRANT episode, Logan Paul lambasted Conor McGregor for not walking the talk and stated:

"I challenged Conor, 'Ok, you're gonna train Dillon? I bet you a million that I beat your fighter.' Radio silence... I'll tell you what Mr. Moneybags. I'll make this more interesting for you, how about we double it? $2 million says I bet your boy Dillon Danis. I know you're gonna see this."

