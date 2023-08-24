"I would've spit in the face" - Dillon Danis condemns Logan Paul for not defending his fiancee Nina Agdal 

Dillon Danis recently sounded off on Logan Paul for not defending his fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Paul is set to welcome Danis to the world of boxing on October 14 at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Their bout will be one-half of a unique dual-headliner event, with Tommy Fury vs. KSI as the other headliner.

In the build-up to their fight, Dillon Danis has chosen somewhat unconventional means to promote the contest. Over the past few weeks, 'El Jefe' has been targeting Nina Agdal instead of Logan Paul, posting old pictures of her all over his socials.

While Danis expected a violent reaction from Paul, 'The Maverick' has chosen not to respond to the posts and mostly kept his distance from the jiu-jitsu star.

During a recent interview before their pre-fight presser, Dillon Danis expressed his disappointment at Logan Paul not confronting him directly:

"I was just telling him to his face. He didn't do anything. If someone said that to me about my fiancee, I would have spit on the face and did something. He didn't do anything."

Logan Paul trolls Dillon Danis by hiring bouncer who choked out 'El Jefe' in 2021 as his personal security

It seems that Dillon Danis isn't the only one who's capable of trolling his opponents.

Logan Paul recently revealed that he's added a new member to his personal security team. Paul's new bodyguard is none other than Chance, the same bouncer who famously choked Danis outside Beachcomber Bar & Grill in New Jersey in September 2021.

For context, Chance was forced to physically restrain 'El Jefe' after the Bellator fighter failed to show sufficient proof of identity. Danis threw a punch after failing to convince Chance that he should be let in, leading to the bouncer holding him in a chokehold till the local law enforcement arrived.

The incident went viral on social media, and many bantered Danis for failing to use his jiu-jitsu skills when needed.

At their recent pre-fight press conference in London, Paul rocked up to the event with Chance backing him up. 'The Maverick' posted a picture of his security team on his Instagram story and wrote:

"This is the bouncer that choked Dillon out. I flew him to London and hired him as my personal security"

