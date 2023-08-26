"Must run in the family" - Dillon Danis takes fresh derogatory dig at Logan Paul amidst Nina Agdal chaos

Dillon Danis is gearing up to clash against Logan Paul on his comeback to combat sports. The two are slated to meet in the boxing ring on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

This upcoming event will feature two headline bouts: Danis vs. Paul and KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Danis is notorious for his outspoken and divisive social media antics. 'El Jefe' has been engaging in online exchanges that involve Paul's private life, family, and acquaintances. He has primarily focused on 'The Maverick's' fiancée Nina Agdal, sharing intimate pictures with her previous significant others.

Continuing his online shenanigans, Danis recently directed his attention toward the younger Paul sibling. Danis posted a dated picture of Jake Paul's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, alongside her former partner:

"being a cu*k must run in the family @jakepaul."

Check out Danis' X post below:

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis says Jake Paul is snitching on his brother Logan and working as an informant

Dillon Danis recently accused Jake Paul of betraying his brother Logan Paul by leaking information about him.

Due to the extensive collection of personal pictures of Nina Agdal that Danis posted on social media platforms, well-known Twitch streamer Adin Ross speculated whether 'The Maverick' had someone within his close circle leaking information.

Ross conjectured that 'El Jefe' could only obtain such private images of Agdal if they were provided by an informant. In a recent video, he remarked:

"It's so weird... I'm not trying to be disrespectful to Logan at all, but it's creeping me out Danis has so many fu*king pictures. Somebody has to be an informant on Logan Paul's team."

Capitalizing on the intense altercation between Logan Paul and 'The Problem Child' on a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Danis further fueled the controversy by asserting that Logan's sibling and a close friend, Mike Majlak, were his two informants. He said:

"My informants are Mike Majlak & Jake Paul."

Expand Tweet