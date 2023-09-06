“She filed a restraining order against me” - Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight in jeopardy after Nina Agdal files massive harassment lawsuit

The highly anticipated Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight is now at risk due to a harassment lawsuit filed by Nina Agdal.

'El Jefe' and Paul are scheduled to face off on October 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, as part of the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event.

Since the fight was announced in July, Danis has been making a conscious effort to taunt 'The Maverick'. He has been regularly sharing intimate photos and videos of Paul's fiancée with her ex-partners.

However, it appears that Dillon Danis' social media antics have led to significant repercussions. The BJJ grappler recently disclosed that Agdal has taken legal action against him by filing a lawsuit and seeking a restraining order to cease his actions:

"Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fu*k the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

He added:

"I will provide more details when I can, but because it's a federal case, I can't at this time. P.S. fu*k that h*e."

According to a recent TMZ Sports report, Nina Agdal took legal action on Wednesday by submitting paperwork in court. She alleged that Dillon Danis has posted over 250 "despicable" things about her since his fight with Paul was announced earlier in July. The 31-year-old Danish model also claimed that these actions have caused her humiliation, emotional distress, and damage to her reputation.

Fans react to Nina Agdal's lawsuit against Dillon Danis

Fans wasted no time in responding to the news of Nina Agdal filing a lawsuit against Dillon Danis, expressing a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"Tbf you are starting to overdo it"

Another fan wrote:

"You were always gonna pull out anyway"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Now you definitely should release the photo"

"Federal due to diversity jurisdiction That's unfortunate asf."

"You going prison bro"

"how is it illegal to repost pictures and videos that someone posted themselves"

"I'd genuinely like to know what laws were broken - could the video be defamation if it's not a real video?"

"Why what you have done?"

