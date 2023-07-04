Who is Nina Agdal? Meet Logan Paul's fiancé

Logan Paul made headlines at Money in the Bank 2023 for his stellar performance in the men’s ladder match. Not even a week has passed, and he’s back in the headlines, but this time it’s a major milestone in his personal life.

As per multiple reports, the WWE Superstar popped the question to his girlfriend Nina Agdal, while the couple were vacationing at Lake Como in Italy. They’ve been together for over a year and have often taken to social media to create content and reels together.

Nina Agdal was born on March 26, 1992, she is a Danish model who is famously known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues. Her first appearance was in 2012, and even secured “Rookie of the Year.”

During the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s 50th anniversary in 2014, she appeared on the cover with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.

Apart from that, Agdal has worked with other brands such as Bebe Stores, Victoria’s Secret, Adore Me, and others ever since she moved to the United States. Furthermore, Logan Paul’s fiancé has several videos in collaboration with other media brands such as Vogue, Harper's BAZAAR, and others.

The Danish model is extremely focused on fitness, nutrition, and wellness. She has been into sports from a young age, especially with her brother being a soccer player and her father being a soccer coach.

Furthermore, her mother taught her immensely about nutrition. Nina Agdal is also the founder of “The Agdal Method,” where every aspect of fitness, nutrition, mental health, inner peace, and other elements that can contribute to a healthy lifestyle is taken into consideration.

The Maverick reportedly met his fiancé at an NYC event, and Agdal invited him for drinks with friends later. Both of them clicked almost instantly and started dating in May 2022.

Prior to dating Logan Paul, Nina Agdal dated other celebrities, Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Levigne.

Logan Paul on how Nina Agdal affected his life

There are videos on social media that explain how incredibly compatible the model and YouTuber are.

However, if visual aid isn’t enough, Logan Paul has often spoken about how incredible Nina Agdal is.

"Holy sh*t. I've never had such a thing in my life. What a game changer. I didn't know a human can be that incredible, I really didn't. Like, she has, she had shifted my entire perspective on what a partner could be to me. No offense to the women that are listening but I chalked women up to the game dog. I gave up on them and myself in terms of me finding a partner, I really did. And then met this girl and holy sh*t in the most cliche way I can say it, when you know, you know," said Logan on UFC star Sean O'Malley's podcast.

Furthermore, the YouTuber has revealed that both Nina Agdal and he have similar personalities, which makes their relationship extremely fun, loving, and is a source of positive energy for both of them.

Both Nina Agdal and Logan Paul are yet to announce their engagement on social media.

