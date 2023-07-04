Congratulations to WWE Superstar Logan Paul

In one of the most delightful news of the day, WWE Superstar Logan Paul got engaged to his girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

The duo started dating in May last year after meeting at a NYC event. They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, with Paul posting a sweet tribute to the 31-year-old model to mark the occasion.

It seems like the pair is ready to take the next step, as Daily Mail recently reported that Logan Paul and Nina Agdal are now engaged. The YouTuber popped the question during their vacation at Italy's Lake Como on Sunday, according to TMZ.

The 28-year-old was in action at the recently concluded Money in the Bank premium live event, where he competed alongside six other stars in the high-stakes ladder match.

While Logan was one of the favorites going into the bout, he ended up falling short. However, the social media megastar put on an entertaining display like always and was involved in a crazy spot with Ricochet.

There have also been plans for Paul to face LA Knight at WWE SummerSlam. The duo has already had a few interactions on WWE programming during the build-up to Money in the Bank.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal in regard to this wonderful news.

