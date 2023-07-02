LA Knight could face 28-year-old megastar at SummerSlam after coming up short at WWE Money in the Bank- Reports

WWE Money in the Bank was a night to forget for LA Knight as he failed to win the marquee ladder match. However, it seems like the company has big plans in store for the 40-year-old, and he could face Logan Paul at SummerSlam if a new report is to be believed.

Both Knight and Logan were a part of the men's ladder match at the recently concluded premium live event. They also had a few interactions during the weeks leading up to Money in the Bank, with Knight famously cooking the social media megastar on one instance.

Many have been worried for LA Knight after the SmackDown star failed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase despite being the favorite going into the match. However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that WWE could be planning a blockbuster match for the star at SummerSlam.

“So, when watching this, the match they could probably do at SummerSlam is LA Knight and Logan Paul. I mean, Knight is ready for a big match. They’ve done the two interview segments, where they focused on each other, and they might as go with it. I figured that’s why they’re focusing on each other, and people will be into it. Knight is very hot right now, and Logan Paul is a heat magnet.” [From 01:09:44 to 01:10:10]

Triple H addressed LA Knight not winning at WWE Money in the Bank

Despite being the heavy fan favorite, LA Knight came up short at WWE Money in the Bank, which caused a major uproar in the wrestling community. While fans had nothing against Damian Priest, many believed that Triple H and Co. missed the boat by not cashing in on Knight's popularity.

Hunter addressed the same during the post-show press conference, hinting that great things are in store for the 40-year-old.

"I know LA was a massive favourite coming in tonight, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, right? And I think that rise is just getting started."

Logan Paul, meanwhile, has fared well in all his outings inside the squared circle. The social media megastar garners quite a lot of negative reactions, which is exactly opposite to that of the SmackDown star, and therefore a match between the two could certainly draw the attention of fans.

