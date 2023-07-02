"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite" - Triple H explains why the WWE Superstar lost at Money In The Bank

The WWE Universe expected LA Knight to win the Money In The Bank Ladder Match at the premium live event. However, Damian Priest crushed their dreams, winning the contract to challenge for a Championship of his choosing at any time he sees fit. In the Press Conference, Triple H addressed LA Knight's loss in the match.

LA Knight was one of the seven WWE Superstars that participated in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match. The other stars were Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Butch, Santos Escobar, and Damian Priest. The match ended when Priest slammed Knight from the top of the ladder and made his way back up to claim the briefcase.

The WWE Universe was determined to see the Megastar win the big one, given his growing popularity. Reports leading up to the event also stated that LA Knight was a favorite to win the match. However, when things didn't pan out as the audience expected, fans were disappointed and expected answers.

In the post-Money In The Bank Press Conference, Triple H addressed the LA Knight loss. The Chief Content Officer said,

"I know LA Knight was a massive favorite, continuing that ascent. Great things come to those who wait, and that rise is just getting started."

Triple H's words should give the WWE Universe the confirmation that the company sees him in the same light and that they do have something in the works for him when the time is right.

