Who is Nina Agdal? Logan Paul spotted locking lips with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend

American YouTuber Logan Paul was recently spotted holidaying in Greece with Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Nina Agdal. The two, who are reportedly in the early stages of their relationship, were seen locking lips on the beach.

Logan Paul and Agdal have been rumored to be dating since earlier this year, and the rumors began after they were seen hanging out together in June 2022. The couple were also spotted kissing at a restaurant in London and clubbing together. Later in July, the duo were spotted in Manhattan.

All about Logan Paul's girlfriend Nina Agdal

Danish model Nina Agdal is a commercial and swimsuit model who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, Billabong, and Macy’s. She has also appeared in a number of swimsuit issues. Nina Agdal, 30, was born in Denmark and has a current net worth of almost $12 million.

The model came to the limelight after being featured as Rookie of the Year in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2012. Since then, she has paved her way into the modeling world, earning herself a spot at number 37 on Maxim's 2014 "Hot 100" list.

Having featured in a number of magazines, including Vogue, Mexico, Cosmopolitan, Elle, and CR Fashion Book, each of her projects took her to greater heights over the years.

Apart from her modeling career, she has also appeared in the American comedy film Entourage in 2015. Nina is currently working hard to reach new heights in her modeling career.

The model has been linked to Joe Jonas and British singer Max George in her personal life. However, the love affair that catapulted her into the spotlight was her relationship with famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio, which began in 2016. However, after a year of dating, the couple split up.

Sources close to both Leonardo and Nina claim that they both separated amicably and are still good friends. Throughout 2016, DiCaprio and Adgal were frequently seen out and about in New York City, partying and dining together.

The couple also took numerous holidays together to Montauk, the Bahamas and Ibiza.

All about Nina and Logan Paul's PDA-filled Greece vacation

The 27-year-old YouTuber, Logan Paul, was seen indulging in some PDA with the 30-year-old model Nina Adgal in Mykonos, Greece. Paul was spotted shirtless on the beach with his girlfriend. Nina, on the other hand, was seen sporting a stylish bikini.

The social media influencer turned WWE wrestler, Logan Paul, first sparked dating rumors with Adgal in June 2022, when they were spotted dining together in London. Although the couple made sure to leave separately, they could not escape the eyes of the media when they were again spotted clubbing that night.

Fans of the duo also noticed that Nina had started following Paul’s mom and his close friends on social media, and this is a hint enough of their relationship going to the next level. Logan Paul is also known to have dated actress Chloe Bennet, model Josie Conseco, and fellow YouTuber Amanda Cerny in the past.

