Logan Paul challenges Brazilian influencer Whindersson Nunes to a fight 

It seems that Logan Paul is taking his next boxing challenge to South America by challenging Brazilian influencer and comedian Whindersson Nunes.

The two YouTubers turned boxers shared an exchange in Portuguese on Twitter, after which an open challenge was set. For a change, the tables were turned, as Whindersson was the first to call Logan Paul out as opposed to Logan initiating beef with influencers online.

Logan Paul and Whindersson Nunes lay down open challenges to a fight on Twitter

Queria sair na porrada com o Logan Paul — Whindersson Nunes (@whindersson) March 8, 2021

The conversation began when Nunes tweeted out a message saying "I wanted to fight with Logan Paul" in Portuguese. Not one to back down from an open challenge, Logan Paul returned the serve by replying in Whindersson's language that translated to “anytime, anywhere”.

a qualquer momento, em qualquer lugar https://t.co/SNOpA6H65Z — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 10, 2021

The exchange garnered quite a buzz on Twitter as the reply sits at over 80 thousand likes. Whindersson then asked Logan "Speaking my language, in your country or in (mine)?" in Portuguese.

Gosto assim, falando minha língua, no seu país ou no meu? 💥 https://t.co/bnRerBLCQu — Whindersson Nunes (@whindersson) March 10, 2021

Logan Paul has yet to reply to the final tweet, effectively ending the conversation there.

To those unfamiliar, Whindersson Nunes is an incredibly popular Brazilian influencer who boasts a colossal 41 million subscriber-strong YouTube audience. He is largely known for his comedic content that is primarily produced in Portuguese.

Both YouTubers have only had one professional bout each in the ring, with Logan Paul losing to KSI and Nunes winning his bout against Mario Silva in 2019. Logan Paul recently went on record to say that he would "100%" knock out Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his upcoming match. If the YouTuber turned boxer can keep his word regarding that, his bout vs Whindersson Nunes shouldn't be too far off.

